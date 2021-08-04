Building a mosaic in Millennium Park

August 4, 2021

By Kristena Schutt-Moore

The Countdown Public Art Productions is in its last phase and is looking for volunteers to help build the pebble mosaic that will have a permanent home in Millennium Park.

This art project is a team effort between the Red Dress Project and Maggie’s Resource Centre. The mosaic is to be a beautiful place of hope that will honour those who have lived through sexual and gender based violence as well as a place to remember those who did not survive.

The design for the mosaic features a view of the Eagles Nest, the York River, a turtle and a soaring eagle so that it is unique to Bancroft and those who live in the area. Past mosaic builds have included people of all ages, skills and abilities with a hands-on artist guided process working with the simple elements of just rocks, water and sand.

This will be Red Dress Productions first pebble mosaic during COVID-19 so there will be a more structured building process. This will include the need to register by filling out the form online at https://forms.gle/74BQTT36WhWhqhUW9 or calling Maggie’s at 613-332-3010. Masks will be required on site and six stations will be set up at Millennium Park on Aug. 12 from 2 p.m. To 7 p.m. These stations will include an entry tent, four mosaic building area tents and an exit tent. Each tent will fit four to six people and all pandemic regulations and requirements will be followed.

The deadline to register is Sunday, Aug. 8 at 5 p.m. so that Red Dress Productions has a few days to set up, schedule and prepare.