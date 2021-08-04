Headline News

Building a mosaic in Millennium Park

August 4, 2021

By Kristena Schutt-Moore

The Countdown Public Art Productions is in its last phase and is looking for volunteers to help build the pebble mosaic that will have a permanent home in Millennium Park.

This art project is a team effort between the Red Dress Project and Maggie’s Resource Centre. The mosaic is to be a beautiful place of hope that will honour those who have lived through sexual and gender based violence as well as a place to remember those who did not survive.

The design for the mosaic features a view of the Eagles Nest, the York River, a turtle and a soaring eagle so that it is unique to Bancroft and those who live in the area. Past mosaic builds have included people of all ages, skills and abilities with a hands-on artist guided process working with the simple elements of just rocks, water and sand.

This will be Red Dress Productions first pebble mosaic during COVID-19 so there will be a more structured building process. This will include the need to register by filling out the form online at https://forms.gle/74BQTT36WhWhqhUW9 or calling Maggie’s at 613-332-3010. Masks will be required on site and six stations will be set up at Millennium Park on Aug. 12 from 2 p.m. To 7 p.m. These stations will include an entry tent, four mosaic building area tents and an exit tent. Each tent will fit four to six people and all pandemic regulations and requirements will be followed.

The deadline to register is Sunday, Aug. 8 at 5 p.m. so that Red Dress Productions has a few days to set up, schedule and prepare.



         

Facebooktwittermail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Opposition to sale of Wollaston’s Nellie Lunn Park growing

By Chris Drost On the afternoon of Aug. 26, at a special meeting of Wollaston council, a document was brought forward by clerk Bernice Crocker ...

Building a mosaic in Millennium Park

By Kristena Schutt-Moore The Countdown Public Art Productions is in its last phase and is looking for volunteers to help build the pebble mosaic that ...

Turtle nest protector permitted to remain in Limerick

By Mike RileyLocal Journalism Initiative Reporter At the Limerick Township council meeting on July 19, Victoria Tisdale, the clerk and treasurer, informed council that Kelly ...

Annual Pride festival to return to Maynooth

By Nate Smelle With the cancellation of public events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been nearly two years since the local LGBTQ2S+ community ...

Exotic Animal Bylaw passes second reading in HH

By Nate Smelle Hastings Highlands council reviewed the draft of the municipality’s proposed Exotic Animal Bylaw during a second reading at its meeting on July ...

Communities come together for Bowen

By Mike RileyLocal Journalism Initiative Reporter On July 17 at the Limerick Township community centre from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., volunteers from both Limerick ...

Hot market spells hot mess for local homeless

By Nate Smelle A recent press release from Zoocasa Real Estate Brokerage Inc. ranked Bancroft first out of municipalities in 17 regions from across Canada ...

Algonquin artist ‘Changing Perspectives’ through creation

By Nate Smelle Since the 215 stolen Indigenous children hidden in the soil at the former residential school in Kamloops B.C. were discovered at the ...

A graduation parade

By Kristena Schutt-Moore COVID-19 restrictions and protocols do not allow for large groups of people to gather together. This can make celebrations such as a ...

Youth aged 12 to 17 now eligible for second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

By Nate Smelle By the time Bancroft This Week went to press on the afternoon of July 6, the global death toll registered at 3,986,902; ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support