Spirit of Colour opens Sept. 4 at The Annex Gallery at APFTA

August 25, 2021

By Chris Drost

A Place for the Arts is pleased to announce the opening of Spirit of Colour, a new exhibition by artist Manuela Schmidlechner, in The Annex Gallery, opening Sept. 4 and running to Sept. 26.

Schmidlechner, a fine arts graduate of York University, is a well-travelled artist with many shows and awards to her name. She works mainly in acrylics and oils, with a preference for large canvases. Her works have appeared at the Oakville Art Society, Art World and the Fine Art Society of Milton.

Her artist biography describes her style as “evolving from a slice-of-life, landscapes and cityscapes to present works which invite the observer to experience bright blended colours that form organic shapes.” Technically she does not underpaint and does not usually sketch out an idea on the canvas before proceeding. Her preference for blending many colours as is evident in this exhibition of work.

“I purposely do not make subject matter evident,” says Schmidlecher. She believes this approach helps “encourage curiosity, emotion and imagination. Hopefully you will see your world and its meaning in a new and profound way.” She anticipates that a viewer will see a piece of artwork in a different way each time he or she sees it, “experiencing a different feeling depending on their inner spirit guiding them to see the world in a new and profound way.”

Schmidlecher’s colourful work in a number of series is available for viewing on the apfta.ca website.

The Rebirth Series “represents the constant changing universe from one life to another, a beautiful chaotic dance with no beginning and no end.”

Mystic Decay “represents Mother Nature’s colourful organic world always changing and full of movement.”

All the paintings in the Colour and Shape series were created using only a pallet knife and “represent the emotion colour and shape evoke in the viewer.”

The artist will be at The Annex Gallery for a “meet and greet” on Saturday, Sept. 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is an opportunity to view the exhibition and to speak directly with the artist to learn more about her work and her inspiration.
“Art has always been in my heart and soul, an endless organic journey. The tiniest details make the largest impact,” says Schmidlecher.



         

