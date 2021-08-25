Headline News

South Algonquin municipal office closed until further notice

August 25, 2021

By Mike Riley

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

On their Facebook page on Aug. 19, South Algonquin Township announced that due to a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the community, they were closing the township municipal office to the public until further notice to help minimize the potential for further spread, in an overabundance of caution, according to Bryan Martin, the township’s CAO/clerk-treasurer.

Jim Etmanski, the executive director of the South Algonquin Family Health Team, said that he was not privy to any information regarding this case, so he could not comment on it, but suggested contacting the RCDHU.

“I am sure that all contact necessary contract tracing and instructions have been given to the parties involved as per RCDHU policies and procedures. Here in Whitney going forward we continue to offer testing for anyone requesting a COVID-19 test. We also continue to offer vaccine shots on an individual basis as needed,” he says.

The RCDHU communications branch replied to Bancroft This Week request for comment with the following statement;

“The RCDHU follows up on all cases of COVID-19 to identify close contacts that require self-isolation. Although the health unit cannot comment on specific details of cases, we can assure you that close contacts of the health unit’s most recent case have been identified and contacted. RCDHU did not require the Township of South Algonquin to close their operations to the public.”
Martin confirmed this to be the case when contacted by Bancroft This Week.

“I can say we are closing as an overabundance of caution,” he says. “The case is a community case not directly tied to the municipality or its staff.”



         

