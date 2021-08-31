‘Coalition of the naive’ responsible for crisis in Afghanistan

August 31, 2021

Re: ‘War of Terror’

To the Editor,

I picked up a copy of the Bancroft This Week at Trudy’s this past Wednesday and I wanted to let you know that I really liked your piece entitled, “War of Terror.”

The news from Afghanistan the last couple of weeks has been very upsetting if not predictable. Once again, the western world’s failed policies are on display. Countless lives lost, billions of dollars spent and much of it wasted, and thousands upon thousands of Afghans abandoned and left at the hands of brutal oppressors.

It’s easy for politicians to say that it’s a very complicated situation over there. It just seems so predictable that it would eventually fail.

So what was it all for? I don’t blame the most recent Liberal government entirely for the failure, but they certainly bare responsibility for the way it has and is playing out. Indeed, all the “coalition of the naive” share in the responsibility for atrocities that are unfolding. Another dark, blood-red stain on Canada’s reputation in the world.

I’m proud of the men and women in our armed forces for their efforts and sacrifices, but I share in their frustrations and sense of abandonment. In many ways, they are victims as well.

Keep up the great work at The Bancroft Times and Bancroft This Week!

Pat Stallaert,

Steenburg Lake