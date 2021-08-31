Letters

‘Coalition of the naive’ responsible for crisis in Afghanistan

August 31, 2021

Re: ‘War of Terror’

To the Editor,

I picked up a copy of the Bancroft This Week at Trudy’s this past Wednesday and I wanted to let you know that I really liked your piece entitled, “War of Terror.”

The news from Afghanistan the last couple of weeks has been very upsetting if not predictable. Once again, the western world’s failed policies are on display. Countless lives lost, billions of dollars spent and much of it wasted, and thousands upon thousands of Afghans abandoned and left at the hands of brutal oppressors.

It’s easy for politicians to say that it’s a very complicated situation over there. It just seems so predictable that it would eventually fail.

So what was it all for? I don’t blame the most recent Liberal government entirely for the failure, but they certainly bare responsibility for the way it has and is playing out. Indeed, all the “coalition of the naive” share in the responsibility for atrocities that are unfolding. Another dark, blood-red stain on Canada’s reputation in the world.

I’m proud of the men and women in our armed forces for their efforts and sacrifices, but I share in their frustrations and sense of abandonment. In many ways, they are victims as well.

Keep up the great work at The Bancroft Times and Bancroft This Week!

Pat Stallaert,

Steenburg Lake



         

Facebooktwittermail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Dickens ward vacancy discussed at South Algonquin committee meeting

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter At the South Algonquin Human Resources/Administration/Public Relations committee meeting on Aug. 25, Bryan Martin, the CAO/clerk-treasurer, provided an ...

South Algonquin discusses Airy Trestle rehabilitation process

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter At the South Algonquin Human Resources/Administration/Public Relations committee meeting on Aug. 25, the committee chaired by Councillor Sandra ...

OSSTF ‘cautiously optimistic’ as students return to class

By Nate Smelle As students, teachers, and education workers in Ontario prepare to head back to school, the number of COVID-19 cases in the province ...

The Preserve at Bancroft Ridge officially open

By Kristena Schutt-Moore On Saturday, Aug. 21 families travelled to Bancroft from all over Ontario to take part in the official launch and grand opening ...

Jennifer Sloan enters race to represent HLA, as ‘Team Sloan’ launches new political party

By Nate Smelle Last week, Hastings-Lennox and Addington’s incumbent Independent former Conservative MP Derek Sloan shocked many of his constituents by announcing that he would ...

Land’escapes Samann meets with Limerick council

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter At the Limerick Township council meeting on Aug. 16, a closed session began the proceedings. One of the ...

South Algonquin municipal office closed until further notice

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter On their Facebook page on Aug. 19, South Algonquin Township announced that due to a confirmed case of ...

No Frills places second in all of Canada for ‘Round Up’ fundraiser

By Kristena Schutt-Moore The No Frills in Bancroft was number one in its district of 24 stores for raising money for this year’s Round Up ...

Turtle hatchlings on the move in North Hastings

By Nate Smelle According to Kelly Wallace of the Think Turtle Conservation Initiative, so far in 2021 there have been more than 1,140 injured turtles ...

Supporting the community with a playground

By Kristena Schutt-Moore The Woodview Parks and Recreation Committee is working to update and improve the park for children throughout the area. The park is ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support