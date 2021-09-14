General News

One day, your way, with Terry

September 14, 2021

By Kristena Schutt-Moore

This Sunday, Sept. 19 the annual Terry Fox Run returns, but this year the theme is ‘One Day, Your Way.’

This means that after registering at www.terryfox.org can either create a team or be a solo participant and choose their time and location and take part in their own way. This means they can walk the trails with their families or hike in the forest with their four legged best friend. Those who are unable to participate in the event yet still wish to support the fundraiser for cancer can donate on the terry fox website or sponsor a participant.

“There is still time to register for the annual Terry Fox Run. You can be an important part of the national movement to raise critical funds for cancer research by honouring Terry’s legacy. The impact of COVID-19 on Canada’s health care system and cancer care throughout the country has been substantial. Cancer has not taken a break and continues to deeply affect millions of people. Perhaps not since 1980 have we seen such a dire need for cancer research to ensure we can combat the negative effects of disruptive screenings, surgeries and interventions for years to come,” says Bancroft Terry Fox Run organizer Ron Speck.

Another way people can support the cause is by purchasing a Terry Fox T-shirt. They are available at McDougall Insurance, in downtown Bancroft, at $20 per shirt and come in sizes from small to double extra large.

This year’s t-shirt was created by the Fox family and the BC Metis Nation as a way to celebrate Terry’s family heritage. The design features traditional Metis beading, the crocus flower and the wild prairie rose. The t-shirts will be available until the day of run, or as supplies last.



         

