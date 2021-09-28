General News

Susan Sydney exhibition on display at APFTA in October

September 28, 2021

By Chris Drost

Above and Below the Reef, an exhibition of work by Susan Sydney will be on display at The Annex Gallery at A Place for the Arts from Oct. 2 through Sunday, Oct. 31 located at 23 Bridge St. West in Bancroft.

Since 2000, Sydney became interested in deep sea diving after seeing an advertisement by chance for Adventure Divers in Peterborough. Learning to dive opened up an entirely new world for her, one that she now captures on canvas.

Sydney takes photos during her diving expeditions and then uses them to inspire her art pieces. On her website she says, “I enjoy diving the wrecks in the Caribbean, seeing the schools of fish swim slowly through the coral reef in never ending patterns is awe inspiring and the unbelievable colours never cease to amaze me.” She explains that there is a huge world she has not yet explored, and it is always changing. This is one of the reasons why she enjoys exploring beneath the surface of the sea.

Sydney works in a variety of mediums, watercolour, graphite pencil, pastels and pen and ink.

APFTA always has something new to offer. Exhibitions change monthly and features work from a variety of artists in different mediums. Some are local artists, while others come other parts of the larger region.



         

