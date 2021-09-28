General News

Association raises funds for kids at 15th Have-a-Dock Jamboree

September 28, 2021

By Nate Smelle

Members of the Steenburg Lake Community Association and their musical friends gathered on the water Sept. 4 for the 15th annual Have-a-Dock Jamboree.

The association’s president Pat Stallaert said an audience of more than 100 eager music lovers took to the water that afternoon to enjoy a wide selection of musical performances. Hitting the lakeside stage this year were: the Celtic band Claidhmor; Joe Kerr performed on bagpipes; Bruce Flavelle on guitar along with Bobby Sly on cajone; and, the Freckleton sisters – Madelyn (12-years-old) and Katie (nine-years-olds) – performed a line-up of songs that had the floating crowd dancing on the water.

Making the Have-a-Dock Jamboree even more special was the fact that all the proceeds raised through the event were donated to the North Hasting’s Children’s Services. Expressing his gratitude to everyone who helped make the event a success, Stallaert gave special thanks to the performers his fellow Lake association members and those who made a donation. By the end of the day, he said they raised more than $2,300 for the NHCS.

“In year’s past, members of the Steenburg Lake Community had organized a charity golf tourney and the proceeds were given to the NHCS. However, because of COVID-19 health restriction for the past two years, these golf events were not possible,” explained Stallaert. “Organizers of these Have-a-Dock Jamboree concerts and the SLCA have tried to fill that void and help the NHCS meet its program goals by introducing a fundraiser aspect to these long standing summer concerts.”

NHCS’s executive director Jessica Anderson expressed her gratitude to the SLCA for their generous donation. Acknowledging how the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the cost of running their programs, she said the funds raised will be used directly for program supplies for the children.

“With COVID-19 we’ve had a substantial increase in costs for supplies as the children must have their own supplies and cannot share,” said Anderson.


“This donation is very much appreciated and timely! On behalf of the children and families, we appreciate the support from the Steenburg Lake community and their creativity in fundraising during such a difficult time.”



         

Facebooktwittermail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Grand reopening ceremony held at Eagles Nest

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The intermittent chance of rain couldn’t dampen the spirits of everyone who attended the grand reopening ceremony of ...

Gatley gives Airy Pedestrian Bridge cost benefit analysis

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter At their council meeting on Sept. 1, South Algonquin Township council heard a cost benefit analysis of the ...

Local artists share their love of art

By Kristena Schutt-Moore The 29th Bancroft and Area Studio returned this year with 11 artists at nine studio locations sharing their love of art that ...

South Algonquin vaccination policy passed

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter At their Sept.1 meeting, South Algonquin Township council voted to pass a vaccination policy, under new bylaw no. ...

NPFAQ and Freymond Lumber reach settlement over proposed quarry

By Mike Riley In a surprise announcement on Sept. 20 at the NPFAQ/Freymond Lumber Ontario Land Tribunal hearing, it was revealed that the two parties ...

Bancroft offers legal indemnification to employees and councillors

By Kristena Schutt-Moore During the Tuesday, Sept. 14 Bancroft council meeting the staff brought forward the motion for a bylaw be passed to bylaw legal ...

Conservatives win HLA, as Liberals earn third term

By Nate Smelle On Sunday, Aug. 15 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau triggered Canada’s 44th federal election when Governor General Mary Simon approved his request to ...

Grand reopening ceremony of non-motorized trails in North Hastings to be held Sept. 24

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter On Sept. 7, Hastings Destination Trails Inc. sent out a press release about the grand reopening ceremony for ...

Board of health to increase 2022 municipal levy

By Kristena Schutt-Moore During the financial committee’s reports to the Hastings Prince Edward Board of Health meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 1 the municipal levy and ...

COVID-19 vaccine passport required at certain businesses starting Sept. 22

By Nate Smelle Premier Doug Ford held a press conference on Wednesday, Sept. 1 to inform Ontarians that within three weeks, all residents of the ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support