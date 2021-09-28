Association raises funds for kids at 15th Have-a-Dock Jamboree

September 28, 2021

By Nate Smelle

Members of the Steenburg Lake Community Association and their musical friends gathered on the water Sept. 4 for the 15th annual Have-a-Dock Jamboree.

The association’s president Pat Stallaert said an audience of more than 100 eager music lovers took to the water that afternoon to enjoy a wide selection of musical performances. Hitting the lakeside stage this year were: the Celtic band Claidhmor; Joe Kerr performed on bagpipes; Bruce Flavelle on guitar along with Bobby Sly on cajone; and, the Freckleton sisters – Madelyn (12-years-old) and Katie (nine-years-olds) – performed a line-up of songs that had the floating crowd dancing on the water.

Making the Have-a-Dock Jamboree even more special was the fact that all the proceeds raised through the event were donated to the North Hasting’s Children’s Services. Expressing his gratitude to everyone who helped make the event a success, Stallaert gave special thanks to the performers his fellow Lake association members and those who made a donation. By the end of the day, he said they raised more than $2,300 for the NHCS.

“In year’s past, members of the Steenburg Lake Community had organized a charity golf tourney and the proceeds were given to the NHCS. However, because of COVID-19 health restriction for the past two years, these golf events were not possible,” explained Stallaert. “Organizers of these Have-a-Dock Jamboree concerts and the SLCA have tried to fill that void and help the NHCS meet its program goals by introducing a fundraiser aspect to these long standing summer concerts.”

NHCS’s executive director Jessica Anderson expressed her gratitude to the SLCA for their generous donation. Acknowledging how the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the cost of running their programs, she said the funds raised will be used directly for program supplies for the children.

“With COVID-19 we’ve had a substantial increase in costs for supplies as the children must have their own supplies and cannot share,” said Anderson.



“This donation is very much appreciated and timely! On behalf of the children and families, we appreciate the support from the Steenburg Lake community and their creativity in fundraising during such a difficult time.”