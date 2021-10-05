A new smile cookie record busted

October 5, 2021

By Kristena Schutt-Moore

While the official numbers are not in yet, the North Hastings District Hospital Auxiliary can say that this year’s Smile Cookie Campaign was a huge success. During the week of Monday, Sept. 13 volunteers from the NHDHA teamed up with the two local Tim Horton’s to sell chocolate chip Smile Cookies to raise funds for the Bancroft Hospital. Each cookie was sold for $1 each.

While the final tally was not completed at the time of printing, the NHDHA can confirm that the community beat last year’s record of 10,000 cookies sold. The NHDHA volunteers say, “thanks to our community, our friends and our holiday visitors. You all made it feel more like a community party. Our volunteers agree that the smiles, the jokes, those of you that bought cookies, and those who waited in line whilst the Tim’s staff struggled to keep up with amazing demand, gave us all a taste of the very best of Bancroft and of Canada. We loved it!”

This year the auxiliary is fundraising to purchase three machines for the hospital, including an ISTAT machine at a cost of $10,189. This goes along with the emergency department lab unit to test and analyze patient blood. The one the hospital currently has is at the end of its life. Another piece of equipment is the ECG Machine at a cost of $18,391. Currently, the staff have two in the hospital, one was replaced last year and the second is in need of replacing. It is nine years old, used multiple times everyday and the replacement parts are no longer available. The third piece the hospital is looking for is a Trauma Stretcher valued at $14,876. The current one is at its end of life as well. A new Trauma Stretcher would allow for better access for getting tests such as x-rays without moving patients.