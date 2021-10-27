General News

Eagles Nest fall work bee draws enthusiastic volunteers

October 27, 2021

By Chris Drost

It was one of the coldest mornings this fall but it did not stop the enthusiasm of a dozen community volunteers who came together under the direction of the Stewards of Bancroft Eagles Nest Park for a work bee on Saturday, Oct. 23.

The work bee was organized by SBENP director, Paul D’Aoust who quickly broke the group into three teams to tackle the installation of some protective strips on the top of the interpretive and directional signage. Some signs have seen some wear on the top as the plywood backing took on water and so this should resolve the problem.

Three other volunteers also helped shore up some of the wooden walk ways in low areas that had become a bit springy due to all the recent rain.

Virginia deCarle, garbage bag in one hand and garbage picker in the other, walked the trails and picked up all the garbage she could find. In total, there was less than a half of a large garbage bag collected, meaning most visitors are doing what the signage requests, “Please pack out what you pack in.”

D’Aoust had prepared a large pot of vegetarian chili for the work bee, something that has become a tradition for the twice annual event. When the work was done, the volunteers gathered back at the upper parking area to enjoy a bowl of chili and rolls. Before the event started, Dora Yateman, chair of SBENP dropped off coffee and doughnuts for the volunteers as she was unable to participate due to work obligations.

“It was good to see some new volunteers out this time, including a high school student with a great interest in the outdoors,” says D’Aoust.

During the work bee there was a steady stream of visitors to the park. Many were first time visitors to Eagles Nest who had heard about the amazing view from the Hawkwatch lookout. Some had small children in tow and were glad for the new accessible trail.

The SBENP will be planning the next work bee for the spring of 2022. Anyone interested in participating is encouraged to contact D’Aoust at 613-334-5767 to get on the list.

Photo – A team of enthusiastic volunteers took on a number of tasks in Eagles Nest Park on the morning of Oct. 23. Following the completion of the work, everyone enjoyed a hot chili lunch and treats. The work bee is a twice annual event organized by the Stewards of Bancroft Eagles Nest Park, a not-for-profit organization aimed at caring for the trails and providing nature-themed educational opportunities. Pictured, l to r Paul D’Aoust, Christine Fitzsimons, Clara Vance, Don Stoneman, Virginia deCarle, Roger Kelly, Barb Allport, Marlene Chapelle, Cheryl Walsh. Not pictured Kevin Vance, Dora Yateman.



         

Facebooktwittermail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

South Algonquin businesses benefit from Enabling Accessibility Fund

By Michael Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Angela Pollak, the secretary with the South Algonquin Business Alliance and the owner and manager at Four Corners ...

Nominations for FOCA achievement awards due Nov. 30

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter According to the latest Federation of Ontario Cottagers’ Association newsletter, nominations for the FOCA achievement awards for 2021 ...

Bancroft gets update from Quinte Health Care

By Kristena Schutt-Moore During the Bancroft council meeting of Tuesday, Oct. 12 council got an update from Quinte Health Care president Stacey Daub and board ...

South Algonquin votes against additional bylaw enforcement hours

By Michael Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter South Algonquin Township council, at their regular meeting on Oct. 6, voted against a motion to add 20 ...

Tudor and Cashel approves roads for Rally of the Tall Pines

By Michael Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter At their meeting on Oct. 5, Tudor and Cashel council voted to approve the Lincoln Electric Rally of ...

Police reports confirm lions escaped, killed, and ate tiger

By Nate Smelle Zoocheck’s campaigns director Julie Woodyer recently provided Bancroft This Week with newly acquired information regarding some of the events which led to ...

Leaders reflect on first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

By Nate Smelle “When the school is on the reserve the child lives with its parents, who are savages; he is surrounded by savages, and ...

Carlow Mayo Public Library and Metis Nation of Ontario cooperating on events

By Michael Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Carrie McKenzie, the CEO and head librarian at Carlow Mayo Public Library, announced on the library’s Facebook page ...

Vaccination required for those of age involved with minor hockey

By Nate Smelle In light of the Ford government’s decision to make it mandatory for people to present a COVID-19 vaccine certificate proving full vaccination ...

Grand reopening ceremony held at Eagles Nest

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The intermittent chance of rain couldn’t dampen the spirits of everyone who attended the grand reopening ceremony of ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support