Headline News

Honouring firefighters years of service

November 4, 2021

By Kristena Schutt-Moore

Every year firefighters are one of the first responders that risk themselves for their community, running into fires, pulling people out of car wrecks and being a huge part of search and rescue events. Over the past two years they have done this with the increased risks of the COVID-19 pandemic.


On Monday, Oct. 25 the Highlands East Fire Department met during their usual practice night and awards and medals were presented to several firefighters. Wayne Galloway received his 25 year long service medal, Dennis Mackey received his 25 year long service medal, and Steve Peer received his 25 year long service medal. Barry Dickinson received his 25 year long service medal and a 30 year service bar. Cam McKenzie received a 35 year service bar and Bill Foote received his 40 year service bar.


Fire chief Chris Baughman says that the ceremony was kept small due to COVID-19 regulations but that that the department wanted to take time to, “appreciate the great commitment and dedication that they the volunteer firefighters) have undertaken to serve in their communities. It would have been nice to have held a special event for the spouses, family and public to attend. I would like to thank the families of our firefighters. They have made significant sacrifice as well due to emergency calls causing missed family gatherings or cancelled plans.”


True to form, after the awards the firefighters got to work on their weekly training meeting and truck check.



         

