ANAF brings back Hunter’s Supper

November 9, 2021
By Kristena Schutt-Moore
The annual Hunter’s Supper returned to the ANAF Barn in Maynooth on Wednesday, Oct. 3. The volunteers cooked up a roast beef dinner complete with Yorkshire pudding, mashed potatoes, carrots and gravy. The finishing touch was the variety of pies available for dessert.
The dinner has been a way for the ANAF Barn to fundraise for years. This year they had both sit in dining or take out available. The funds raised went towards items such as heat and hydro bills and various other costs of winter maintenance.