General News

ANAF brings back Hunter’s Supper

November 9, 2021

By Kristena Schutt-Moore

The annual Hunter’s Supper returned to the ANAF Barn in Maynooth on Wednesday, Oct. 3. The volunteers cooked up a roast beef dinner complete with Yorkshire pudding, mashed potatoes, carrots and gravy. The finishing touch was the variety of pies available for dessert.


The dinner has been a way for the ANAF Barn to fundraise for years. This year they had both sit in dining or take out available. The funds raised went towards items such as heat and hydro bills and various other costs of winter maintenance.



         

Facebooktwittermail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

The proud history of the Royal Canadian Legion

By Chris Drost Following the First World War a number of veterans groups came together but, although they had common objectives, they largely floundered. An ...

Artist shares lessons learned from life during wartime

By Nate Smelle Each year at 11:11 a.m. on Nov. 11 people across Canada gather around the flag in honour of those who fought and ...

Tudor and Cashel resident encourages others to ‘Pass it On’

By Mike Riley In a posting on their Facebook page on Oct. 25, Tudor and Cashel Township revealed that a new resident, Sheila Turner, had ...

North Hastings fallen honoured in Holland

By Kristena Schutt-Moore In 2008 the remains of the Stirling III BK716 plane that was carrying Sgt Ronald Kennedy (flight engineer), Sgt Leonard Shrubsall (mid-upper ...

Bancroft man’s tent set on fire while he slept

By Nate Smelle As winter fast approaches, once again there are several residents of the Bancroft area uncertain about whether they will have a warm ...

Honouring firefighters years of service

By Kristena Schutt-Moore Every year firefighters are one of the first responders that risk themselves for their community, running into fires, pulling people out of ...

Ontario curriculum gives students social context of war

By Chris Drost The Ontario school curriculum has changed in recent years and so Bancroft This Week reached out to teacher Chip Gillis, head of ...

South Algonquin businesses benefit from Enabling Accessibility Fund

By Michael Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Angela Pollak, the secretary with the South Algonquin Business Alliance and the owner and manager at Four Corners ...

Nominations for FOCA achievement awards due Nov. 30

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter According to the latest Federation of Ontario Cottagers’ Association newsletter, nominations for the FOCA achievement awards for 2021 ...

Bancroft gets update from Quinte Health Care

By Kristena Schutt-Moore During the Bancroft council meeting of Tuesday, Oct. 12 council got an update from Quinte Health Care president Stacey Daub and board ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support