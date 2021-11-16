Rally of the Tall Pines makes donation to BASC

November 16, 2021

By Chris Drost

On Oct. 8 Ian Hendry, chair of the Bancroft Area Stewardship Council, received notice that the Rally of the Tall Pines would be making a generous $250 donation to BASC as part of its Green Initiative Program for the 2021 Rally.

This is not the first time that BASC has been the recipient of such funding. In recent years, with the exception of last year when the rally did not take place, BASC has received funds to put towards either its Tree and Shrub Program or Species at Risk Program.

In a letter from Donna Castledine, chief control marshal for the rally, it was noted that the “planting of baby pine trees” would be their preferred choice.

“We appreciate this continued support from the Rally of the Tall Pines. Contributions such as these, help inspire our members to continue the good work they do in the community and planting trees is one of the best things we can do,” says Hendry.

BASC will soon be launching its annual tree and shrub program online through www.bancroftstewardship.ca. In 2022 the program is expected to result in over 7.000 tree and shrub plantings, plus many pollinator gardens.