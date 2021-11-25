Chas Burke show Colour and Sound as One: painting opens at the AGB

November 25, 2021

By Chris Drost

The opening reception on Nov. 5 for Chas Burke’s new show Colour and Sound as One: painting was a popular one as guests experienced the colourful work and learned more about its connection to music.

Charles Burke has long history in both art and music. Academically, he as an A.R.C.T. Diploma and has worked on ha Bachelor of Music Degree from the University of Toronto and a Master’s degree from the University of Western Ontario where he was also the conductor of the university’s concert band.

Burke, an accomplished clarinetist, has studied with a number of recognized individuals in the field, John Fetherstone, Ezra Schabas, Robert Riseling, Yona Ettlinger and Avrahm Galper who was the principal clarinetist of the Toronto Symphony Orchestra. He has performed in a number of chamber concerts and currently performs with the Durham Chamber Orchestra.

Burke was born in Bancroft and is excited to provide this exhibition to the community as it is the place that “fostered my artistic training both musically and artistically.” In a statement about the exhibition, he said, “I hope this art show will contribute to a better understanding of colour and design in abstract art, and how that relates to the way musical works are created.” The collection of work on display is a demonstration of the unique colour theory that Burke has developed and “how that theory can affect the various ideas of design, movement and time in abstract art.” Burke took the opportunity to display colour charts relating to the theory he has developed.

In art, Burke uses and variety of media and brings together the aesthetics and technical relationship between art and music. His artist statement says, “The exhibition is a presentation of my works based on my own unique colour/sound theory. It originated with an understanding as to why Einstein used C in his famous formula. This led to the development of a colour chart centered around the importance of yellow. Further extensive research led to the realization that there was a correlation between the resulting colour system and the principles of progressions of the music of Johann Sebastian Bach. Each particular painting in the show is based on a specific colour key to allow the colour harmonies of that particular key.”

The audience at the AGB was treated to Burke on clarinet playing a few of Bach’s pieces that correspond with his paintings.

Burke has never been shy about teaching his theories. He spoke fondly of teaching students to “sing his paintings” by reading the coloured borders around his work. The audience was obviously intrigued with Burke’s concepts and enjoyed a lively question and answer period following Burke’s presentation.

The show, sponsored by Pat Cooke in memory of Paul D. Cooke, will be on display until the end of November. The opening for the 39th Invitational Juried Show will be on the evening of Friday, Dec. 1. All guests must show proof of vaccination and a mask must be worn at all times.