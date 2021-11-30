And the vote is in

November 30, 2021
CHRIS DROST, Staff
On the evening of Nov. 29, a small but enthusiastic audience at Joy Bible Camp, listened as three local organizations made their pitch for funding through the Bancroft Chapter of 100+ Women Who Care. Representing Bancroft Community Transit was operations manager, Gwen Coish. Tanya Ferguson spoke about the programs offered through Graphite Bible Camp and thirdly, Ian Hendry engaged the audience with information and stories about the North Hastings Community Fish Hatchery. At the end of the presentations, attendees voted by secret ballot with BCT taking away the proceedings. The final amount is not yet known as some members chose not to attend the evening but will be sending in their funds afterwards.
A large mock cheque for $6,100 was also presented by 100+ Women Who Care organizer, Janice Sears, to Tanya MacKinnon, executive director with Maggies
Resource Centre. This was from the 100+ Women Who Care event that took place in January of 2020, almost two years ago.
“The $6,100 went a long way to helping women feel more secure,” said Mackinnon.
The next event is planned for Monday, March 1, 2022. The three organizations that will be presenting that evening will include, Home Again, The Children’s Foundation and North Hastings Community Cupboard. New members are always welcome. Check out the 100+ Women Who Care Facebook page for details.