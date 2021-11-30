General News

And the vote is in

November 30, 2021

CHRIS DROST, Staff

On the evening of Nov. 29, a small but enthusiastic audience at Joy Bible Camp, listened as three local organizations made their pitch for funding through the Bancroft Chapter of 100+ Women Who Care. Representing Bancroft Community Transit was operations manager, Gwen Coish. Tanya Ferguson spoke about the programs offered through Graphite Bible Camp and thirdly, Ian Hendry engaged the audience with information and stories about the North Hastings Community Fish Hatchery. At the end of the presentations, attendees voted by secret ballot with BCT taking away the proceedings. The final amount is not yet known as some members chose not to attend the evening but will be sending in their funds afterwards.
A large mock cheque for $6,100 was also presented by 100+ Women Who Care organizer, Janice Sears, to Tanya MacKinnon, executive director with Maggies
Resource Centre. This was from the 100+ Women Who Care event that took place in January of 2020, almost two years ago.

“The $6,100 went a long way to helping women feel more secure,” said Mackinnon.
The next event is planned for Monday, March 1, 2022. The three organizations that will be presenting that evening will include, Home Again, The Children’s Foundation and North Hastings Community Cupboard. New members are always welcome. Check out the 100+ Women Who Care Facebook page for details.



         

Facebooktwittermail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

SABA general meeting discusses upcoming year

BY MICHAEL RILEYLocal Journalism Initiative Reporter The South Algonquin Business Alliance held their general meeting on Nov. 26 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. virtually ...

Old Hastings Road Bridge work completion delayed longer than anticipated

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Old Hastings Road Bridge over Egan Creek in Faraday Township will take longer to complete than previously ...

Baseball for Dad Mark24 apparel fundraiser coming soon

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter On their Facebook page on Nov. 13, Baseball for Dad told the community that they were going to ...

Children five to 11 now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine

By Nate Smelle As of Tuesday, Nov. 23 children in Ontario between the ages of five and 11 became eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccine. ...

Kauffeldt resigns council seat to be Bancroft’s new general manager

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter At their meeting on Nov. 9, the Town of Bancroft council accepted the resignation of Councillor Andra Kauffeldt, ...

The proud history of the Royal Canadian Legion

By Chris Drost Following the First World War a number of veterans groups came together but, although they had common objectives, they largely floundered. An ...

Artist shares lessons learned from life during wartime

By Nate Smelle Each year at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11 people across Canada gather around the flag in honour of those who fought and ...

Tudor and Cashel resident encourages others to ‘Pass it On’

By Mike Riley In a posting on their Facebook page on Oct. 25, Tudor and Cashel Township revealed that a new resident, Sheila Turner, had ...

North Hastings fallen honoured in Holland

By Kristena Schutt-Moore In 2008 the remains of the Stirling III BK716 plane that was carrying Sgt Ronald Kennedy (flight engineer), Sgt Leonard Shrubsall (mid-upper ...

Bancroft man’s tent set on fire while he slept

By Nate Smelle As winter fast approaches, once again there are several residents of the Bancroft area uncertain about whether they will have a warm ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support