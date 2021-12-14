Quinte Health Care sets dates for upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Bancroft

December 14, 2021

By Chris Drost

To date, the vaccination clinic has completed 14,540 vaccinations, with plans in place to continue vaccinating as much of the eligible population as quickly as possible. Quinte Health Care is grateful to the Royal Canadian Legion in Bancroft for sharing their locations for the clinics. The community businesses have also been supportive of their work, but there is more to do.



QHC has been travelling to area schools to offer vaccinations to children age five to 11, and their parents, if they are due.



Clinics will be offered going forward in a new location at the North Hastings Health Centre 1 P Manor Lane in the Professional Building on the dates below. These clinics are by appointment only for all who are eligible. Walk-ins will not be accepted. Call 613-332-2825 ext. 6227 to an appointment for Monday Dec. 20, Tuesday, Dec. 21, Wednesday, Dec. 22 and Tuesday, Dec. 28 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.



In January 2022, vaccine clinics will take place at the North Hastings Health Centre Professional Building at 1 Manor Lane every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 8 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call to book an appointment if eligible to 613-332-2825 ext. 6227.



Vaccine clinics will also be available at the Bancroft Community Family Health Team every Tuesday in January. Call 613-332-1565 ext. 220.



The criteria as of Dec. 14 is adults over 50 that are 168 days or longer since their second vaccination. Children over five years of age. If you want to check whether or not you meet the criteria, check out the Bancroft Community Family Health Team website, the QHC website, or call your doctor’s office.

There has been a great team of people working together to protect the community who have had fun while delivering a valuable service to everyone.