A night of Christmas shopping

By Kristena Schutt-Moore Over the past year the North Hastings District Hospital Auxiliary volunteers worked to raise $40,000 to help the North Hastings Fund Development ...

By Nate Smelle Last week, Canadians surpassed two tragic milestones, as the death toll from COVID-19 surpassed 10,000 in Ontario, and 30,000 nationwide. The current ...

By Chris Drost There were three delegations to Wollaston council on the afternoon of Dec. 20 concerning the proposed sale of Nellie Lunn Park. Council ...

By Nate Smelle Initially documented in South Africa and Botswana, the potentially more transmissible Omicron COVID-19 variant has now appeared in more than 70 nations ...

By Sue Tiffin Peter Kimbell, warning preparedness meteorologist at Environment Canada said the numbers recorded at observation sites used in the Haliburton County area are ...

By Chris Drost To date, the vaccination clinic has completed 14,540 vaccinations, with plans in place to continue vaccinating as much of the eligible population ...

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter In a posting to their Facebook page on Nov. 22, Ormsby’s Old Hastings Mercantile and Gallery in Limerick ...

By Chris Drost On Sunday afternoon, Dec. 5, the Friends of Nellie Lunn hosted an online event described as an educational opportunity for those interested ...

BY MICHAEL RILEYLocal Journalism Initiative Reporter The South Algonquin Business Alliance held their general meeting on Nov. 26 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. virtually ...

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Old Hastings Road Bridge over Egan Creek in Faraday Township will take longer to complete than previously ...