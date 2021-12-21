General News

A night of Christmas shopping

December 21, 2021

By Kristena Schutt-Moore

The Bancroft Shop Local Christmas Event was held on Friday, Dec. 17. Local businesses stayed open until 7 p.m. to help busy shoppers get the chance to find the special gift for their special people on their list.

This event was hosted by Kylah and Lisa from Cedar & Co Botanicals. The Bancroft Business Association supported the event through radio advertising and asking the local carolers to sing along Hastings Street from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in exchange for a donation to the North Hastings Community Cupboard.

With having only one part-time staff, the BBIA board relies on volunteers to help organize events to help bring people into town. The BBIA sets its budget every August and is looking for those interested in organizing and hosting such events in the future. Those interested are invited to email BancroftBIA@gmail.com.



         

