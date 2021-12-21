Auxiliary gets hospital its Christmas wish list

December 21, 2021
By Kristena Schutt-Moore
Over the past year the North Hastings District Hospital Auxiliary volunteers worked to raise $40,000 to help the North Hastings Fund Development Committee purchase three pieces of equipment for the Bancroft hospital.
This equipment included:
– An ISTAT machine (for rapid blood analysis) $10,189
– A second ECG machine $18,390.68
-An a trauma Stretcher $14,876.00
Over the summer months they held three fundraisers with local businesses including the No Frills Round-up, the Moose FM radiothon and the Tim Hortons Smile Cookie Campaign. They also raised funds with the sales at their New To You Boutique and Corner Cafe.
All together the community and auxiliary volunteers were able to blow the $40,000 goal out of the water and raised a total of $60,000. The extra funds are going towards the purchase of a much needed ultrasound machine.