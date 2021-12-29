General News

Food bank receives donation of $4,000 in snacks

December 29, 2021

By Kristena Schutt-Moore

At the start of the holiday season the staff at Northern Rural Net held a brainstorming season to try and find the best way to give back to their community. As a lot of people have been facing increasing financial troubles due to the COVID-19 pandemic.


On top of that all the prices for necessary items have gone up, especially food. So NRN decided that they would focus their holiday donation on the need for food in the community. They then took it one step further, and decided to focus on the needs of area youth. They donated $4,000 worth of school lunch snacks to the North Hastings Community Cupboard. This was to not only to help families fill lunch boxes but to also help students learn while in classes. No child can focus in class with a grumbling stomach. They also purchased a flat of potatoes to help with Christmas and New Years dinners and a flat of staple household items such as kleenex tissues, the things that everybody needs.


The food was delivered by trailer and the pallets were offloaded by bobcat loader and placed into storeroom shelves by the Cupboard volunteers and NRN staff. Once the shelves were filled the staff also gave a $3,000 check donation to help the Cupboard start the new year with full shelves.


As of Dec. 25 Northern Rural Net will also be donating $2 from every wireless customer’s bill that will go straight to the Cupboard monthly.



         

