Annual rabies clinics returns to region

September 29, 2016

By Sarah Sobanski

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health (HPEPH) is offering low-cost vaccination clinics to pet owners for rabies.

On Oct. 1, the health unit will offer vaccines to cats and dogs at $25 an animal. The clinics are offered in partnership with local veterinarians.

Since 1999, the annual clinics have administered over 75,000 vaccinations. Pet owners may want to take special note of this year’s clinics as bats have tested positive for rabies within the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit area.

“The goal of these clinics is to make it easier for animal owners to prevent rabies in their pets,” said HPEPH program manager Dave Dodgson. “By keeping pets protected, we also protect people from getting infected with the rabies virus.”

For more information on where the clinics are being held, visit here.