Deputy Mayor speaks to boardwalk blues

September 29, 2016

To the Editor,

Having attended several community functions over the last week, and being asked a multitude of questions surrounding the boardwalk decision, I would like to clarify several of the points in last week’s Bancroft Times and Bancroft This Week articles.

Council decided by a recorded vote of four to three to take sole control for the upkeep and future planning of the Boardwalk. Mayor Jenkins, Councillor Kilpatrick and myself were not in favour of this approach and voted against the motion. As indicated, a more inclusive and collaborative approach that included the existing Boardwalk Committee was brought forth by Kilpatrick but this was rejected. One of the reasons stated for total town control was to ensure adequate maintenance on the boardwalk however, this responsibility already rests with the town. On the issue of landowners who declined to participate in the project, this is their right and at no time was expropriation ever considered by either the Boardwalk Committee or the town – I support landowner rights and these individuals were well within theirs. With respect to the location of the boardwalk, several studies going back 25 plus years have identified the untapped potential of the riverfront and the existing location was identified to maximize potential recreational and commercial benefits. My last point concerns the actual members of the Boardwalk Committee, Burke Chamberlin, Steve Huszarik and Gord Krieger. These gentlemen spent much of their own time and resources to make a long time vision a reality. They also enlisted the support of many local businesses who donated time and materials to the project and everyone involved deserves our gratitude for this painstaking effort. Community groups are the backbone of our town in many different endeavours and deserve our support to move our town and region forward in a positive way. A recent editorial concerning the boardwalk in the Bancroft Times summed up the situation best – let’s take the completed sections of the boardwalk and maximize their potential through beautification,benches,lighting, historical signage etc., in a positive and constructive way and encourage more people and groups to undertake such projects.

Paul Jenkins, Deputy Mayor

Town of Bancroft

North Hastings receives funding for infrastructure

Ontario is allocating close to $350,000 to building in Bancroft.

Hydro One ombudsman to visit Bancroft

Hydro One ombudsman Fiona Crean is coming to Bancroft.

9,000 smart meters costing locals

Over 9,000 smart meters aren’t communicating properly with Hydro One in Bancroft.

Mary Danford, left, joined the BCA Flying Club in 1993. Though she has retired from flying now, Danford still owns her reputation as a brave and adventurous flyer. She reminisced with BCA project manager Pat Murdock, right, laughing about the time she came over Eagles Nest and her instructor reached over and turned the key, shutting off her airplane. He told her, “Now float it back in if you’re so brave.” / SARAH SOBANSKI Staff

Airport flying through renovations

The Bancroft Community Airport (BCA) is putting $124,000 into renovations.

Mayor Bernice Jenkins honouring John O’Donnell of Bancroft on his retirement after 40 years of service in emergency services, most recently as acting chief of Hastings County EMS. O’Donnell noted that when he started, Bancroft’s ambulance was operated by a funeral home. / TONY PEARSON Special to This Week

Council gets costing on recycling

After Bancroft council initially received a slew of confusing figures about the cost of the town taking over the collection and disposal of household and business recycling, treasurer, Craig Davidson, presented figures to last week’s meeting of town council which showed that as claimed, the move should prove economical.

Wollaston to go it alone with library

Wollaston township council has decided to begin the process of dissolving the Wollaston and Limerick Union Public Library, and establishment of a Wollaston Library with or without the support of the Township of Limerick.

Wood stacking competition comes to Barry’s Bay Kevin Lockau, right, Les Neville, left, and Anya Gansterer, centre, pose in front of a Keystone Arch woodpile designed by Lockau and Neville who travelled from Bancroft to take part in the There is Art in Your Woodpile competition in Barry’s Bay on Saturday, Sept. 10. Vote on your favourite creative woodpile scultpure until Oct. 8. See more page 11. / SARAH VANCE Special to This Week

Art show combines local industry and talent

It was a race against the clock for the many teams who spent the day creatively stacking wood at the South of 60 Visitors Centre in Barry’s Bay.

Gamers welcome at Bancroft library

Video games will soon be available at the Bancroft Public Library (BPL).

To date, this is the oldest picture of Bancroft’s Hastings Street recorded by the Bancroft North Hastings Heritage Museum. It was taken around 1875. / SUBMITTED

Using history to fund historical site

The Bancroft North Hastings Heritage Museum is hosting a visually interactive trip down memory lane.

Naloxone to be distributed to opioid addicts

A new program is looking to quell the use of opioids in Ontario.