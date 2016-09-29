Hockey in the Highlands

September 29, 2016

Vito’s Pizzeria Peewee Jets

The Vito’s Pizzeria Peewee Jets, upper right photo, welcomed five teams to their home town over the weekend as they played host in the Mineral Capital Cup tournament.

The Peewees kicked off the tournament Saturday morning with an 8-3 win over the visiting Highland Storm. Scoring for the Jets was Colson Jenkins with a hat trick, Owen Fergusson (2), Connor Sobry, Tyson Carr and James Armstrong. Pitching in with helpers was Fergusson (3), Keegan Anderson (3), Carr (2), Jenkins, Eric Hall, Tanner Potts, Brady Hunt and Cody Switzer. Ben Landry stood tall between the pipes for the win.

The next game of the day for the Jets resulted in an 8-0 shutout of the Ennismore Eagles. Jenkins found the back of the Eagles net five times while Ryker Huygens, Switzer, and Hunt also connected with singles. Hall, Fergusson (2), Jonathan Young, Potts, Armstrong (2), Hunt, Anderson (2) and Trevor McDowell picked up the assists. Phillip Cannon was sharp in net to earn the shutout.

The Jets, going undefeated in the round robin, earned a spot in the tournament A final for the second weekend in a row. This time, the Peewees faced the Stirling Blues and did not disappoint the hometown crowd as the won the title of Mineral Capital Cup Champions by a score of 4-2. Lighting the lamp for the Jets was Fergusson, Jenkins, McDowell and Anderson. Collecting assists in the game was Anderson (2), Armstrong, Fergusson (2), Jenkins (2) and Hunt. Cannon handled the goaltending duties.

On Sunday, the Jets travelled to Amherstview to open up their season on the road against the Loyalist Jets. If there was any lingering fatigue from the day before, it sure did not show as the Jets skated their way to a 9-0 shut out. Goal scorers for the Jets was Fergusson (3), McDowell, Jenkins (2), Hall, Hunt, and Switzer. Chipping in with the helpers was Carr (2), Young, Huygens, Anderson, McDowell, Hunt, Fergusson and Armstrong.

Next action for the Peewees is Sept. 30 when the host the Brighton Braves for their season home opener. Action gets underway at 7 p.m at the NHCC.

Submitted by Tanya Carr

Parkview Dental/Canadian Tire Bantam C

The Parkview Dental/Canadian Tire Bantam C girls team, bottom right, traveled to Oakwood for an exhibition game on Saturday. Although the Jets came out on the bottom, with a 4-1 win for the Lindsey Lynx, the girls skated hard, controlled the play for the majority of the game and a good effort was put in by all. The Jets lone goal was scored by Emma Neuman and assisted by Marissa Cannon. We are optimistic that with more time on the ice and experience playing together that they will be a team that will “soar to new heights” throughout the season.

Submitted by Beth Pepin

Bierworth Read-Mix Bantam Jets

The Bierworth Readi-Mix Bantam Jets, left, took part in the Stirling Blues Ice Breaker tournament the Sept. 16 to 18 weekend. Friday night, they faced the New Castle Stars. The Jets settled in after a scoreless first period and dominated the game. Jesse Mountney scored two goals late in the second to put the Jets ahead 2-0, the first assisted by Riley Hunt and Ethan Woods and the second assisted by Ray Redmond. The Jets added three more in the third to win the game 5-0, goals scored by Brodie Cooney (assisted by Jared McCaskie), McCaskie (unassisted), and Mountney finished it off with another to complete his hat trick (assisted by Hunt). Great job by goalie Jake Redmond, to kick off his Bantam debut with a shutout.

Saturday morning, they were up against the host team, the Stirling Blues. The Jets started off the scoring, but the scoring went back and forth throughout the first and the period ended in a 2-2 draw. First period goals by Cooney (assisted by Hunt and McCaskie) and Hunt (assisted by Woods and Ray Redmond). Cooney put the Jets ahead by two in the second, as he wrapped up his hat trick, first goal assisted by McCaskie and Mountney and second goal unassisted. The Jets were up 4-2 heading into the third. Stirling cut the Jets lead to one early in the period, but the Jets held them off the rest of the game, to win 4-3.

The Jets finished first after the preliminaries, so they were off to the A final against the Centre Hastings Grizzlies. The Jets outscored the Grizzlies 3-1 in the first, with goals by Cooney (assisted by Ray Redmond and Brandon Hudder) and a pair by Carter Thrower (first unassisted and the second assisted by Jamie Fransky and Jordan Sutherland). It was all Bancroft in the second, as they doubled their scored, to make it 6-1 after two. Goals by Ray Redmond (assisted by Hunt), Thrower finished up his hat trick (unassisted) and Hunt (unassisted). The Grizzlies scored the lone goal of the third and the Jets won the game 6-2.

MVP’s for the games were, in order, Mountney, McCaskie and Cooney.

What a great way to start off the season, awesome job Jets! They went on to take their home opener against Napanee.

Jordan Sutherland opened up the scoring in the first, after knocking in a rebound from Brodie Cooney. Cooney added one of his own, as he rung one in off the pipes, assisted by Carter Thrower, to close out the first with the Jets up 2-0.

The Jets host the Mineral Cup tournament next Saturday, Oct. 1, with games at 8 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Submitted by Stacy McCaskie