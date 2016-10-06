Annual Hospice Hike

Town of Bancroft Councillor Tracy McGibbon could be the area’s next MPP.

After several months of considering an appropriate tribute, Wollaston township council has decided to honour the late Albert Vader by installing an engraved memorial bench in front of the township office in Coe Hill.

Financial issues continue to dominate the proceedings of Bancroft town council. The town will soon have to decide whether to build a new public works yard, a project arising from an unexpected substantial increase in the fee paid to Ontario for the current yard. This fee just jumped by $100,000 a year. Despite numerous promises from the provincial government for political representatives to look into the more than 400 per cent increase, the fee increase remains in place.

The province is increasing social assistance funding and minimum wage for Ontarians.

Community members came together to protest energy and food poverty.

Ontario is allocating close to $350,000 to building in Bancroft.

Hydro One ombudsman Fiona Crean is coming to Bancroft.

Over 9,000 smart meters aren’t communicating properly with Hydro One in Bancroft.

The Bancroft Community Airport (BCA) is putting $124,000 into renovations.

After Bancroft council initially received a slew of confusing figures about the cost of the town taking over the collection and disposal of household and business recycling, treasurer, Craig Davidson, presented figures to last week’s meeting of town council which showed that as claimed, the move should prove economical.