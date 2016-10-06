Annual Hospice Hike

October 6, 2016
A dedicated team showed their love and support for Hospice North Hastings on Oct. 2 at the Village Playhouse at the annual Hike for Hospice and ChiliFest. The weather, for the first year ever, was clear and warm, so hikers enjoyed the sun on their backs as they wandered through Bancroft led by Joan Brough and Cassie the dog. ChiliFest attracted the hungry and the Playhouse lobby was filled with great stories and laughter. For the five supporters who raised over $1,000 it was tense as a name was drawn for a week at the Lobe Family Cottage in PEI. This year the grand prize went to Alex Boyle and Nick Ziebarth. Having just returned to Bancroft where Nick serves with the OPP on the ERT, the young couple looks forward to supporting Hospice in whatever way they can. While Nick has been busy with his new team at the Bancroft detachment, Alex was kind enough to bake over 200 cookies for the charity event. All funds raised will support the Residential Hospice House for North Hastings as well as the free community programs provided by Hospice North Hastings. / SUBMITTED