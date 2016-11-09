Headline News

Hastings Highlands council discusses costs of curbside garbage pick-up

November 9, 2016

By Sarah Sobanski

Beaumen Waste Management Systems Ltd has presented Hastings Highlands council with a solution to its garbage conflict — and it isn’t curbside pick-up.

Beaumen’s president Andrew Shouldice presented council with a comparison of costs and efficiencies for curbside garbage collection during a special meeting Nov. 2. He estimated implementing pick-up could cost the municipality $3.3 million over five years. He suggested implementing a load bin collection system could cost $861,829 instead.

Shouldice suggested Hastings Highlands was a very large area. It is three times the size of waste management company’s largest collection customer  — Whitewater Region. Beaumens uses two full size recycling packer trucks and one small packer truck four days a week for collection in the region.

“The question becomes what are the effects of scales and what is the maximum one truck can drive,” said Shouldice, explaining he based his estimates for Hastings Highlands off of his service for Whitewater. He also suggested that as a chartered accountant his numbers were reliable.

Shouldice estimated Hastings Highlands would need an additional small packer truck, an extra workday and five new municipal employees for curbside collection. He suggested the capital costs of restoring curbside collection would be over $1.5 million, with an annual cost of $640,747. He told council this was a best-case scenario and based on a population of around 2,000 households.

Another option would be to place eight-yard or six-yard bins within the municipality for locals to drop off their garbage.

Shouldice told council these bins could be bear proof and would require truck servicing less frequently reducing costs. He estimated over five years the municipality would save $2.4 million in comparison to a curbside collection system, however dollar values and costs associated with the bin system were not provided. He also suggested that the bin system would allow the municipality to move to a central landfill site and close its remaining landfills.

Council asked the waste management company to return at a later date to provide a delegation to the public on his findings. Many councillors agreed it would the public should know of the eight-yard bin system option before it moved forward with its area poll on whether area locals want curbside collection returned.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Loyalist College Bancroft campus director Warren Gee, left, welcomes new president of the college Anne Marie Vaughan on Nov. 14. Gee said he was excited to welcome Vaughan and appreciated that she made it out to the Bancroft campus to meet staff within the first week of taking on her role. / SARAH SOBANSKI Staff

New president of Loyalist College visits Bancroft

Loyalist College has a new president. Dr. Anne Marie Vaughan became president of Loyalist College Nov. 7. She replaced President Maureen Piercy who retired in August.

LiveFit gym trainers Lee Ann Freymond, Jenny Bierworth, Kelli Nicholas, owner Amanda Stone and MILO Fitness’s John Tait celebrate the opening of the gym in Bancroft’s downtown core on Nov. 1. / SUBMITTED

New gym wants locals to LiveFit

“In 2010 I decided I would go to the gym for the first time myself. It evolved from there. Now I couldn’t imagine my life without it,” said new local gym owner Amanda Stone following the opening of LiveFit on Nov. 1. She’s partnered with MILO Fitness to give community-oriented working out a home in Bancroft.

Federal rural funding increased in fall update

The federal government is investing an additional $2 billion in rural infrastructure.

Bancroft saves on garbage trucks

Bancroft council found savings in one area last week. It is purchasing a used 2007 garbage truck for $50,000 — actually, less than that, as they received a $15,000 trade-in allowance on the current truck. This net cost of $35,000 compares to the budgeted leasing cost of $57,000 a year over several years. Similarly, instead of leasing a recycling truck, the town is buying a used 2010 vehicle for $70,000, a cost which will be partially offset by funds from the provincial Continuous Improvement Fund (CIF), set up to encourage recycling. Again, this one-time purchase price compares favourably with the budgeted $57,000 a year lease cost.

NHHS Grade 10 student Jordan Jordan, left, and Grade 12 student Lexus Lexus, right, said they look forward to participating in MP Mike Bossio’s youth council. / SARAH SOBANSKI Staff

Students join federal youth council

Three students from North Hastings High School (NHHS) have been selected for the area’s federal youth council.

Town of Bancroft CAO takes on county role

Outgoing Hastings County Warden Rick Phillips was in Bancroft last week to discuss county issues with the town’s chief administrative officer (CAO) Hazel Lambe. Lambe has just assumed the position of chair of the Hastings Clerks and Treasurers Association.

Staff Sgt. Tim Spence officially named detachment commander

Bancroft’s OPP Staff Sgt. Tim Spence is now the local detachment’s commander.

County nominates new warden

Hastings County council will have a new warden later this year.

At large voting meeting date set

Hastings Highlands council has set a date to discuss voting at large with its area constituents.