Huskies poised for future success

November 9, 2016

By Darren Lum

The following are responses to questions sent a few days after the North Hastings High School Huskies 3-2 loss to the Red Hawks of Haliburton Highlands Secondary School in the Central Ontario Secondary School Athletics (COSSA) championship final on Thursday, Oct. 27 at Thomas A. Stewart Secondary in Peterborough.

Huskies head coach Allison Avery’s responses, which were not in time for the initial article about the silver medal performance, were received via email on Monday.

After the Huskies’ close loss in the final, Avery told her team that “they played their best and should be proud of their silver medals!”

The factors, she said, in the loss were tied to less rest and the opponent’s ability.

“Because we played the second semi-final [game] and had the shorter rest, fatigue is always a factor. Really, we got an early lead, [and] Haliburton never gave up,” she said. “It was a great end-to-end game and both teams had their chances.”

After the Huskies player Katie Funk scored the game-winner on a penalty flick against Crestwood in the semi-final COSSA game to enable the team to play the final, the team was “emotional, excited but very drained.”

In reference to how the Huskies and the Red Hawks seemingly always face each other for a berth to the all-provincials: “It’s the same every year – sometimes we are on the winning side of things and sometimes not. The senior players are used to the nature of the COSSA tournament,” she said.

Despite the recent loss, the coach is anticipating a great future.

“The starting varsity line up has three grade 11s, two grade 10s and a Grade 9 as well as at least two that are coming back for a fifth year for sure. I carried 27 players this year so the future looks good for sure.”