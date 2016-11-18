Headline News

Bancroft saves on garbage trucks

November 18, 2016

By Tony Pearson

Bancroft council found savings in one area last week. It is purchasing a used 2007 garbage truck for $50,000 — actually, less than that, as they received a $15,000 trade-in allowance on the current truck. This net cost of $35,000 compares to the budgeted leasing cost of $57,000 a year over several years. Similarly, instead of leasing a recycling truck, the town is buying a used 2010 vehicle for $70,000, a cost which will be partially offset by funds from the provincial Continuous Improvement Fund (CIF), set up to encourage recycling. Again, this one-time purchase price compares favourably with the budgeted $57,000 a year lease cost.

Council also passed the Business Improvement Area (BIA) budget, which contains $2,000 for the incomplete boardwalk; according to council’s BIA representative Mary Kavanagh, a plan is coming to council to improve parts of the walkway. The BIA has also budgeted $3,000 for festivals and events, although they are not organizing Wheels/Water/Wings this year. Christmas and other seasonal décor will receive $5,000, and flowers and landscaping account for almost $12,000. Office costs — rent, maintenance, utilities, and a part-time staffer — add up to $32,000, and miscellaneous charges bring the total to $62,000.

The BIA also received approval to drop the minimum number of directors on its board from seven to five. This reflects weakening participation by the downtown business community. At its November annual meeting, only five directors and three other members showed up.

CAO Hazel Lambe reported that at the upcoming Rural Ontario Municipalities Association (ROMA) annual conference in January, Bancroft has indicated that it wants to talk to the province about power generation at the Baptiste dam and other aspects of high hydro rates in rural areas. Bancroft also wants to talk about restrictions on Clark Lake (the source of its drinking water), about affordable housing, about the wastewater deficit, and about the cost of renting the municipal works yard.

The CAO also reported that the town may receive an extended line of credit in 2017, to counter the possibility of running out of cash because of the continuing sewer deficit and other debts.

On a positive note, Mayor Bernice Jenkins noted that Expedia had rated Bancroft 10th on its list of the most friendly communities in Canada.

Also, Bancroft’s library is preparing to launch a new outreach program, to deliver books and materials to those with limited mobility who find it difficult to use the library.

Loyalist College Bancroft campus director Warren Gee, left, welcomes new president of the college Anne Marie Vaughan on Nov. 14. Gee said he was excited to welcome Vaughan and appreciated that she made it out to the Bancroft campus to meet staff within the first week of taking on her role. / SARAH SOBANSKI Staff

New president of Loyalist College visits Bancroft

Loyalist College has a new president. Dr. Anne Marie Vaughan became president of Loyalist College Nov. 7. She replaced President Maureen Piercy who retired in August.

LiveFit gym trainers Lee Ann Freymond, Jenny Bierworth, Kelli Nicholas, owner Amanda Stone and MILO Fitness’s John Tait celebrate the opening of the gym in Bancroft’s downtown core on Nov. 1. / SUBMITTED

New gym wants locals to LiveFit

“In 2010 I decided I would go to the gym for the first time myself. It evolved from there. Now I couldn’t imagine my life without it,” said new local gym owner Amanda Stone following the opening of LiveFit on Nov. 1. She’s partnered with MILO Fitness to give community-oriented working out a home in Bancroft.

Federal rural funding increased in fall update

The federal government is investing an additional $2 billion in rural infrastructure.

NHHS Grade 10 student Jordan Jordan, left, and Grade 12 student Lexus Lexus, right, said they look forward to participating in MP Mike Bossio’s youth council. / SARAH SOBANSKI Staff

Students join federal youth council

Three students from North Hastings High School (NHHS) have been selected for the area’s federal youth council.

Hastings Highlands council discusses costs of curbside garbage pick-up

Beaumen Waste Management Systems Ltd has presented Hastings Highlands council with a solution to its garbage conflict — and it isn’t curbside pick-up.

Town of Bancroft CAO takes on county role

Outgoing Hastings County Warden Rick Phillips was in Bancroft last week to discuss county issues with the town’s chief administrative officer (CAO) Hazel Lambe. Lambe has just assumed the position of chair of the Hastings Clerks and Treasurers Association.

Staff Sgt. Tim Spence officially named detachment commander

Bancroft’s OPP Staff Sgt. Tim Spence is now the local detachment’s commander.

County nominates new warden

Hastings County council will have a new warden later this year.

At large voting meeting date set

Hastings Highlands council has set a date to discuss voting at large with its area constituents.