Free worldwide film an eye-opener

November 18, 2016

To the Editor,

If you love your children, you must watch Leonardo DiCaprio’s urgent new climate change movie Before the Flood free. He travelled the world as a UN environmental observer and was terrified by what he saw. It’s chilling, yet hopeful.

In the 2000s, we thought using different lightbulbs would save us, but climate change predictions were far too conservative. Greenland glaciers have lost 30 feet in depth in only five years, releasing massive methane (worse than C02) from the permafrost. There will be no sea ice in summer in a few short years. The Gulf Stream will stop and Europe will freeze.

Rising oceans are flooding Miami streets. Fiji is relocating whole island populations to higher ground. In India, half of all crops were destroyed in five hours of rain. Fifty per cent of coral is gone meaning one billion depending on coral fisheries for daily protein will starve. The ocean buffers a third of the atmosphere and stabilizes the climate but they can’t do it fast enough now. Future ocean life may only be slime. Rainforests do the same but are being cleared at an alarming rate.

China is the world’s manufacturing centre, one city is using as much coal as all of the U.S.A. None of its factories will comply with standards, while millions of workers wear gas masks and protest while watching pollution databases. Fortunately, Chinese media are pro-green growth.

Today, one North American uses 10 times as much power as 10 Chinese, 34 Indians or 61 Nigerians. One billion of the world have no electricity, but we’ve had it for 100 years. Although most climate scientists agree that climate change is due to massive atmospheric C02 increases caused by humanity, the big corporations spend billions on public disinformation to confuse us and pay off politicians like big tobacco did years ago.

In the Paris climate accord, 195 countries agreed to reduce C02 emissions to keep global warming to under two degrees, but there’s no carbon tax, penalties or enforcement for not doing so. That won’t stop the runaway climate change train. Food and water wars are coming. Even Obama says rising oceans causing refugees pose a “national security threat.”

Sumatra palm oil is in almost everything we buy today. Palm oil companies bribe for permits to slash and burn the forests for big profits, emitting more C02 daily than the entire U.S.A. What can we do? Stop buying products with palm oil.

We must stop eating beef, the biggest reason for deforestation. Almost half of U.S. land is for food but 70 per cent of that is fed to cattle yet livestock are the biggest methane source. Go back to eating chickens who use only 20 per cent of the land and produce 10 per cent of C02.

There’s more hope. Only 100 of Elon Musk’s giant Tesla factories could supply the whole world’s energy needs (even remote villages) with sustainable solar batteries and no electric plants. Germany has two million solar roofs now. Denmark is 100 per cent wind energy. Sweden is the first fossil free nation. They all did this very quickly. Will the rest follow fast enough to avoid climate catastrophe?

Our atmosphere is a thin onion skin. We have to make conscious consumer choices. When corporations stop making money they will behave differently. We can change the world or reap the whirlwind.

K. Richardson, L’Amable

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Loyalist College Bancroft campus director Warren Gee, left, welcomes new president of the college Anne Marie Vaughan on Nov. 14. Gee said he was excited to welcome Vaughan and appreciated that she made it out to the Bancroft campus to meet staff within the first week of taking on her role. / SARAH SOBANSKI Staff

New president of Loyalist College visits Bancroft

Loyalist College has a new president. Dr. Anne Marie Vaughan became president of Loyalist College Nov. 7. She replaced President Maureen Piercy who retired in August.

LiveFit gym trainers Lee Ann Freymond, Jenny Bierworth, Kelli Nicholas, owner Amanda Stone and MILO Fitness’s John Tait celebrate the opening of the gym in Bancroft’s downtown core on Nov. 1. / SUBMITTED

New gym wants locals to LiveFit

“In 2010 I decided I would go to the gym for the first time myself. It evolved from there. Now I couldn’t imagine my life without it,” said new local gym owner Amanda Stone following the opening of LiveFit on Nov. 1. She’s partnered with MILO Fitness to give community-oriented working out a home in Bancroft.

Federal rural funding increased in fall update

The federal government is investing an additional $2 billion in rural infrastructure.

Bancroft saves on garbage trucks

Bancroft council found savings in one area last week. It is purchasing a used 2007 garbage truck for $50,000 — actually, less than that, as they received a $15,000 trade-in allowance on the current truck. This net cost of $35,000 compares to the budgeted leasing cost of $57,000 a year over several years. Similarly, instead of leasing a recycling truck, the town is buying a used 2010 vehicle for $70,000, a cost which will be partially offset by funds from the provincial Continuous Improvement Fund (CIF), set up to encourage recycling. Again, this one-time purchase price compares favourably with the budgeted $57,000 a year lease cost.

NHHS Grade 10 student Jordan Jordan, left, and Grade 12 student Lexus Lexus, right, said they look forward to participating in MP Mike Bossio’s youth council. / SARAH SOBANSKI Staff

Students join federal youth council

Three students from North Hastings High School (NHHS) have been selected for the area’s federal youth council.

Hastings Highlands council discusses costs of curbside garbage pick-up

Beaumen Waste Management Systems Ltd has presented Hastings Highlands council with a solution to its garbage conflict — and it isn’t curbside pick-up.

Town of Bancroft CAO takes on county role

Outgoing Hastings County Warden Rick Phillips was in Bancroft last week to discuss county issues with the town’s chief administrative officer (CAO) Hazel Lambe. Lambe has just assumed the position of chair of the Hastings Clerks and Treasurers Association.

Staff Sgt. Tim Spence officially named detachment commander

Bancroft’s OPP Staff Sgt. Tim Spence is now the local detachment’s commander.

County nominates new warden

Hastings County council will have a new warden later this year.

At large voting meeting date set

Hastings Highlands council has set a date to discuss voting at large with its area constituents.