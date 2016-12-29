Headline News

Town to pay $100,000 for station

December 29, 2016

By Tony Pearson

As previously reported in Bancroft This Week, the town is acquiring the historic train station, and will be relocating town offices there sometime in the new year. The deal involves the back taxes owed the town by the chamber of commerce.

In essence, the town will pay the chamber about $50,000 for the building, some of its furniture, and its “intellectual property” such as its databases on tourism. The chamber will then pay the town what it owes. Mayor Bernice Jenkins noted that the taxes were thus not being “forgiven” but the town was acquiring the building for its value.

The building’s value is close to $1 million. However, the mortgage holders Fred and Wendy Melanson — also the people behind the restoration of the station and the establishment of the Bancroft Mineral Museum -— have agreed to take a tax credit and lower the mortgage to $100,000 payable over five years at zero per cent interest. Considering that’s a two-thirds cut, it shows a generous spirit. The town expects to make the $20,000 a year cost back in savings on heating and utility costs when compared to their current office building.

Some costs remain such as legal fees and land transfer taxes. There’s also the cost of the move itself, and needed renovations to items such as the wiring to accommodate town needs.

The gem and mineral museum will remain at the station as will a tourist information centre.

The town will have some property choices to make in the new year starting with what to do with the current town office building. The library, currently in a building that can’t be made wheelchair accessible, could move in. Alternately, the library could move into Club 580 which Bancroft owns. It appears that because of uncertainty about school closures, it won’t move into North Hastings High School, an option formerly discussed.

The town will have at least one, and possibly two, buildings to put on the market in 2017. Balanced against that is the need to find a new spot for the works yard. This move was necessitated by the province’s decision to raise the rent on the current yard by $100,000.

facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Council plans to increase shore road allowances

Hastings Highlands council is reviewing doubling its sale costs for shore road allowances.

Hydro costs hit schools

Hastings-Prince Edward MPP Todd Smith says local schools should be paying close attention to their hydro bills based on provincial school stats.

Town to pay $100,000 for station

As previously reported in Bancroft This Week, the town is acquiring the historic train station, and will be relocating town offices there sometime in the new year. The deal involves the back taxes owed the town by the chamber of commerce.

Resignations add to Wollaston council concerns

Following the bombshell announcement of Wollaston deputy fire chief Dave Jackson’s resignation from the department two weeks ago, five more senior firefighters have resigned, including the fire chief. Jackson, at the time of his resignation, pointed to “a couple of council members” bringing a new direction causing him to feel uncomfortable, and not valued or appreciated by part of council.

Wards petition submitted to Hastings Highlands

A petition has been made to Hastings Highlands council to equalize its voting system.

Bancroft doubles sewer rates

In an effort to stop the growth of its sewer deficit, which is threatening Bancroft’s financial capacity, the town council has decided to double sewer rates in 2017. In addition, water rates will increase by nearly six per cent. So if you are currently paying $50 a month for each, next year you will pay $100 for sewer and $53 for water.

Bancroft Canadian Tire robbed

Bancroft OPP are looking for two men following a robbery at Bancroft's Canadian Tire last night.

Man to petition OMB

Hastings Highlands council has until April 2017 to change its election process, according to a local constituent.

Wollaston Township fire chief Rick Middleton with deputy chief Dave Jackson. / SUBMITTED

Wollaston fire chief and deputy chief resign

In a letter dated Dec. 1 and addressed to Wollaston Township, deputy fire chief Dave Jackson submitted his resignation effective the end of the year. Jackson has been part of the fire department for over 35 years.

New warden sworn in for county

Stirling-Rawdon Mayor Rodney Cooney has been sworn in as Hastings County’s warden.