Headline News

Hydro costs hit schools

December 29, 2016

By Sarah Sobanski

Hastings-Prince Edward MPP Todd Smith says local schools should be paying close attention to their hydro bills based on provincial school stats.

According to a release by Smith, electricity prices have not only been plaguing Ontario residents and businesses, but the province’s schools as well. During question period, Smith suggested provincial schools are paying $700,000 more per year on their electricity bills than they were in 2009.

“The Centre Jules-Leger in downtown Ottawa and Sagonaska School in my riding have seen their hydro spike by 62 per cent,” said Smith.

Smith explained that many provincial schools serve special needs students. Programming for deaf, blind and students with severe learning disabilities can be impacted if schools are focusing on affording their hydro bills instead of innovative education.

Smith suggested bills at local schools are harder to measure because they are included in bulk transfers from the Ministry of Education to the individual school boards.    

 “The government’s own document states ‘the increase in estimates from 2015-‘16 to 2016-‘17 primarily reflects increases in operating costs, including utilities’,” said Smith. “That has to be millions and millions of dollars from our school system.”

 The release states “estimates provided by the Ministry of Education show a provincewide increase of over $500 million for school board operating grants with no itemization to show how much the increase in electricity prices were consuming of those funds.”

Hastings Prince Edward District School Board spent more than $2.5 million on electricity over the 2015-’16 fiscal year, according to its Energy and Environmental Services Report. That’s more than half of its total energy costs for the year at more than $4.1 million.

Since the 2011 year, electricity costs for elementary schools went from close to $1.1 million to more than $1.4 million. Secondary schools in the board saw a slight decrease in the 2012-’13 year, but saw rates increase from more than $800,000 that year to more than $1.1 million in the 2015-’16 year.

In the 2015-’16 year the board reported a deficit.

“The original budget plan forecast was for a balanced budget with neither a surplus nor a deficit. When the revised estimates for 2015-‘16 were submitted to the Ministry of Education, a normal process, the forecast was for a deficit for compliance purposes of $1.7 million,” said board communications officer Kerry Deonnell. “[This] was an acceptable deficit amount allowed by the Ministry of Education because a deficit amount for compliance purposes can be up to one per cent of a school board’s budget. The deficit grew to approximately $2.5 million. The board was instructed to develop a multi-year financial recovery plan.”

When asked if the costs for running schools come from  the same dollars allocated for student programming, Donnell told Bancroft This Week that Ontario school boards are mainly funded on a per-student basis through grants from the Ministry of Education.

“When funding decreases, all students in a board are affected because the cost of maintaining empty space is spread across all schools,” she said.

Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board capital projects manager Bryan Bavief said that the Catholic board’s schools have also seen an increase in hydro costs. He said, however, that the funding the board receives has incresed accordingly for the increased costs.

“Parents should know how much of the money the government claims it has increased in spending on students is actually being spent to keep the lights on because they made a mess of the province’s electricity system,” said Smith.

facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Council plans to increase shore road allowances

Hastings Highlands council is reviewing doubling its sale costs for shore road allowances.

Hydro costs hit schools

Hastings-Prince Edward MPP Todd Smith says local schools should be paying close attention to their hydro bills based on provincial school stats.

Town to pay $100,000 for station

As previously reported in Bancroft This Week, the town is acquiring the historic train station, and will be relocating town offices there sometime in the new year. The deal involves the back taxes owed the town by the chamber of commerce.

Resignations add to Wollaston council concerns

Following the bombshell announcement of Wollaston deputy fire chief Dave Jackson’s resignation from the department two weeks ago, five more senior firefighters have resigned, including the fire chief. Jackson, at the time of his resignation, pointed to “a couple of council members” bringing a new direction causing him to feel uncomfortable, and not valued or appreciated by part of council.

Wards petition submitted to Hastings Highlands

A petition has been made to Hastings Highlands council to equalize its voting system.

Bancroft doubles sewer rates

In an effort to stop the growth of its sewer deficit, which is threatening Bancroft’s financial capacity, the town council has decided to double sewer rates in 2017. In addition, water rates will increase by nearly six per cent. So if you are currently paying $50 a month for each, next year you will pay $100 for sewer and $53 for water.

Bancroft Canadian Tire robbed

Bancroft OPP are looking for two men following a robbery at Bancroft's Canadian Tire last night.

Man to petition OMB

Hastings Highlands council has until April 2017 to change its election process, according to a local constituent.

Wollaston Township fire chief Rick Middleton with deputy chief Dave Jackson. / SUBMITTED

Wollaston fire chief and deputy chief resign

In a letter dated Dec. 1 and addressed to Wollaston Township, deputy fire chief Dave Jackson submitted his resignation effective the end of the year. Jackson has been part of the fire department for over 35 years.

New warden sworn in for county

Stirling-Rawdon Mayor Rodney Cooney has been sworn in as Hastings County’s warden.