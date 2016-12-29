Commentary

Students take carolling to the next level

December 29, 2016

Over the course of the last month you probably saw the student band of North Hastings High School at one event or another.

Starting Dec. 3 with both the Barry’s Bay and Bancroft Christmas parades, NHHS music students — including junior ensembles, senior ensembles, and vocalists — preformed close to 15 times up to Dec. 23. That’s each area parade, including Maynooth’s and its following children’s party at the ANAF and Coe Hill’s parade, five performances at the Corner Café at the Bancroft Hospital for the North Hastings District Auxiliary’s Festival of Trees, a retired teacher’s luncheon at the Bancroft Curling Club, performances at Apsley’s and Coe Hill’s public schools, both a family Christmas dinner concert and Christmas concert at the Manor, at local schools and at the NHHS Christmas Assembly.

I sat down with music teacher Dianne Winmill to better understand where her dedication, and the dedication of her students, comes from.

“My husband will say you’re really too busy right now, and I’ll say, no I’m not, it’s not that bad. Then I start to look at the schedule,” Winmill laughed. Performances were both during class and outside of class. She suggested it was all about getting out and bringing spirit into the community. If the students didn’t know enough Christmas carols for the performance, Winmill would throw in well known songs off the top of her head that both her students and attendees would know — Disney sonnets came up once or twice. Jolly Old St. Nicholas, Jingle Bells and Deck the Halls were the students’ main festive songs.

This kind of commitment takes a lot of time, effort and resources. It also takes a great show of dedication from students.

When I was in high school, if I was close enough to Christmas break to smell the gingerbread, I can’t say I showed up to class every day. For Winmill’s class however, even when the school was celebrating Indigenous Day, her students showed up to travel to the Corner Café to perform.

“I give up a lot of my home time for this job,” said Winmill, explaining that her students do so as well to practice. This is especially true if they wish to take their Royal Ontario Conservatory of Music exams.

Winmill suggested NHHS is one of the only schools she knows of that helps students prepare to get their conservatory accreditations.

“If you say you have your Grade 1 Royal Conservatory flute, if you say that around the world everybody knows what level you play at. Royal Conservatory knows of no other school that does that,” she said.

It seems to me that Bancroft has one of the greatest music programs in the province, if not the country, thanks to the dedication of a great teacher and great students. It’s incredible to see young adults give up their weekends and their free time to help out the community. It’s just as cool to see the community reach back.

Winmill told me that she had been to concerts before where attendees had donated to the music program. This meant she could fix failing instruments and invest back into the students. Barry’s Bay even sent a bus so the students could make the trip to perform in the parade.

So if you see a NHHS music student, or Winmill, wish them the best in the new year. They work really hard to make the winter a little louder and a little more lovely.

facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Council plans to increase shore road allowances

Hastings Highlands council is reviewing doubling its sale costs for shore road allowances.

Hydro costs hit schools

Hastings-Prince Edward MPP Todd Smith says local schools should be paying close attention to their hydro bills based on provincial school stats.

Town to pay $100,000 for station

As previously reported in Bancroft This Week, the town is acquiring the historic train station, and will be relocating town offices there sometime in the new year. The deal involves the back taxes owed the town by the chamber of commerce.

Resignations add to Wollaston council concerns

Following the bombshell announcement of Wollaston deputy fire chief Dave Jackson’s resignation from the department two weeks ago, five more senior firefighters have resigned, including the fire chief. Jackson, at the time of his resignation, pointed to “a couple of council members” bringing a new direction causing him to feel uncomfortable, and not valued or appreciated by part of council.

Wards petition submitted to Hastings Highlands

A petition has been made to Hastings Highlands council to equalize its voting system.

Bancroft doubles sewer rates

In an effort to stop the growth of its sewer deficit, which is threatening Bancroft’s financial capacity, the town council has decided to double sewer rates in 2017. In addition, water rates will increase by nearly six per cent. So if you are currently paying $50 a month for each, next year you will pay $100 for sewer and $53 for water.

Bancroft Canadian Tire robbed

Bancroft OPP are looking for two men following a robbery at Bancroft's Canadian Tire last night.

Man to petition OMB

Hastings Highlands council has until April 2017 to change its election process, according to a local constituent.

Wollaston Township fire chief Rick Middleton with deputy chief Dave Jackson. / SUBMITTED

Wollaston fire chief and deputy chief resign

In a letter dated Dec. 1 and addressed to Wollaston Township, deputy fire chief Dave Jackson submitted his resignation effective the end of the year. Jackson has been part of the fire department for over 35 years.

New warden sworn in for county

Stirling-Rawdon Mayor Rodney Cooney has been sworn in as Hastings County’s warden.