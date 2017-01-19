General News » Sports » Submissions

Leveque Brothers/Rock Breakers Peewee Girls bring home the gold

January 19, 2017

The Leveque Brothers/Rock Breakers Peewee girls travelled to Orillia this past weekend to participate in the 21st Annual Orillia Hawks Tournament. Friday saw the girls matched up against their division rivals the Peterborough Ice Kats. The Ice Kats were not going to make the game easy on the Jets first thing in the morning. They challenged the girls on every play. Getting the jet lag out finally in the second period, the Jets found the score board first by a beauty goal scored by Emma Tidey and assisted by Olivia Villamere and Ava Smith. Having the first game jitters out of the way Tidey potted three more goals to lift the Jets to their first victory of the weekend with a final score of 4-1. Assists went to Trista Young, Mackenzie Hudder, Megan Jenkins and Ryan Rupnow.

The second game of the day saw them face off against the Temaskiming Puckhounds. In an easier matchup the Jets came out firing on all cylinders with two goals in each period for the second win of the day by a score of 6-1. Goals scored by Elyse Ives, Rupnow, Hailey Hudder, Peyton Armstrong, Jenkins and M. Hudder. Assists go to Armstrong (2), Ives, Rupnow, Chloe Billings, Smith, Villamere and Young. With that win it put the Jets into the quarter finals Saturday night.

Saturday night saw them take on the Puckhounds yet again in an elimination game. The Puckhounds changed up their game play and were a force to be reckoned with. On the edge of the seat style game no goals were scored from either side entering the third period. That came to a quick end when Villamere scored a perfect goal to wake the Jets up and get their adrenaline going, assists going to H. Hudder and Ives. Before the game ended two more snipers stepped up to give the girls their third win of the tournament. Goals scored by Armstrong and Tidey, assisted by M. Hudder and Jenkins.

Sunday morning was a do or die semi final game against Brockville. This game saw a lot more aggressive play but the Jets remained calm with the puck and secured their place in the gold medal game with a score of 3-0. Goals scored by Armstrong (2) and Tidey with assists going to Ives, Jenkins and Rupnow.

The gold medal game saw the Jets facing off against the Kitchener Rangers in a rematch from a tournament earlier in the season that saw the girls on the losing end and they were out for revenge. This game proved to live up to the hype with some great passing, amazing rushes and all shots being turned away at both ends. After three periods and one five minute overtime the score remained zeros on both sides and headed to a shootout. Lots of eyes were peeking through hands in the crowd as they saw the three shooters from each side take their spot one after the other to face off against the opposing goalie. With Elyse Ives lone top shelf peanut butter shootout goal and Bella Smolen, the Jets amazing netminder, turning away all three Kitchener shooters the crowd went crazy as the girls celebrated their gold medal victory. This weekend saw all the girls play as a team, win as a team and celebrate as a team. Great work girls and thanks for bringing home the bling.

Submitted by Melissa Armstrong

