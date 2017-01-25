Headline News

NHHS teacher is Canada’s music teacher of the year

January 25, 2017

By Tony Pearson 

Bancroft can now lay further claim to musical excellence.

Dianne Winmill of North Hastings High School has been proclaimed MusicCounts Teacher of the Year. MusiCounts is a division of the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (the people who hand out the JUNO awards). It was established about a decade ago to “recognize the hard work and dedication of music teachers in keeping music education available to young Canadians.”

No one who has been exposed to the music program at NHHS would be surprised at this award. Lucille Kyle, chair of the Hastings-Prince Edward District School Board and trustee for the Bancroft area, summed up this feeling: “I was not surprised when I received a call that Dianne won this amazing reward. Dianne’s infectious personality, her talent and her energy makes a room come alive as the sounds of music burst into the air. Her heart for our students, love for music, and her passion for teaching brings success to our students at NHHS.”

NHHS principal Ken Dostaler amplified this sentiment. “Mrs. Winmill works tirelessly to promote music education not only in our school, but throughout the North Hastings community. Dianne continues to integrate creative programming options for students, such as Royal Conservatory of Music exams. The NHHS band has also performed for all feeder schools and various community groups and functions for numerous years. We could not be more proud of her,” he said.

Winmill, who was totally surprised by the award, said that the process started with an effort to gain funding for new band instruments. As the initiative gathered steam, she was overwhelmed by the letters of support from current and former students, parents and members of the Bancroft community.

The award will help the high school. One of the prizes is a $10,000 grant to the NHHS music program. According to Winmill, this will allow the school to fix existing instruments, and buy some new ones.

“As the students advance their skills with every semester, both in class and by challenging themselves with our Royal Conservatory of Music examination program they begin to outgrow our aging and beginner-level fleet of band instruments,” said Winmill. “Our gruelling pre-holiday tours and public concerts can often take a toll. This money is coming at just the right time.”

Winmill herself will receive a $10,000 grant. In addition, she and her family will go to Toronto for a concert by the renowned Canadian country rock group Blue Rodeo, who are the sponsors of this year’s teacher award. (Previous sponsors have included the Tragically Hip, Celine Dion, Rush -— and for the first award, the Rolling Stones). NHHS music students will get time in Blue Rodeo’s music studio. Finally, Dianne and her husband Cam, who also teaches at NHHS, will attend the JUNO awards.

Winmill doesn’t see it so much as a personal honour as much as a recognition of the hard work put in by past and current NHHS music students, as well as the broader importance of music within the school curriculum.

“I know personally how involvement in music changes lives,” she asserted, noting that she would be performing that evening with her original piano instructor and her first music teacher, to whom she owed her career. “That’s why at the core of this application were heart-felt feelings about the importance of music programs [for] our students.” She also saluted Troy Thrower and Rod Moffitt for maintaining a feeder music program at York River Public School, when many elementary schools don’t even have a music teacher. “This award puts Bancroft music students on the national map,” she said.

Finally, she thanked MusiCounts for “believing in the necessity of an award such as this one. There are so many elementary and secondary school music teachers across this country who work just as hard or harder than I do. I feel like I am representing all of them when I accept this amazing honour.”

facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

NHHS teacher is Canada’s music teacher of the year

Bancroft can now lay further claim to musical excellence. Dianne Winmill of North Hastings High School has been proclaimed MusicCounts Teacher of the Year. MusiCounts is a division of the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (the people who hand out the JUNO awards). It was established about a decade ago to “recognize the hard work and dedication of music teachers in keeping music education available to young Canadians.”

Gardens coming to Maynooth

Harvest the North wants to garden in Hastings Highlands. The North Hastings Community Trust initiative has begun planning community gardens for Maynooth and its public school students this spring — when it’s hoping to have received close to $700,000 in Ontario Trillium Foundation grants.

Old Tin Shed to expand online 

Bancroft’s Old Tin Shed has received more than $14,000 towards a new Internet-based store.

Flu season peaking in January

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health is warning residents across the county that flu season is peaking now.

Eagles Nest development funding granted

For thousands of years, the Bancroft cliffs have impressed visitors and settlers. Now the story of the first of these visitors will be told, as trail and conservation groups partner with the Algonquin nation, locally and provincially, to tell “The Algonquin Story” along the trails at Bancroft’s Eagles Nest Park.

Council pushes free tap vote 

After a series of demonstrations at the Millennium Park water tap, the audience at Club 580 cheered when Councillor Mary Kavanagh’s motion to immediately decide on shutting off the free public tap failed by a vote of four to three. In favour of suspending the rules to proceed with the issue were Kavanagh, Councillor Charles Mullett and Councillor Barry McGibbon. Voting against were Mayor Bernice Jenkins, Deputy Mayor Paul Jenkins, Councillor Bill Kilpatrick and Councillor Tracy McGibbon.

DiManno takes peace bond

Charges against long-time Toronto Star columnist Rosie DiManno have been dropped after she agreed to a peace bond.

Power outages impact thousands

By Sarah Sobanski More than 5,000 Bancroft and surrounding area Hydro One customers were left in the dark because of winter storms. Between Jan. 4 ...

Wollaston discusses future of fire department; library board has inaugural meeting

Wollaston Township council has appointed Jason Post as interim fire chief.

EORN wants to improve Internet

The Eastern Ontario Regional Network has announced it wants provincial and federal governments to support a $200 million project to bring Internet access to the region.