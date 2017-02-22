Cardiff and Wilberforce students meet Canadian author

By Jim Eadie

Cardiff Elementary School, and Wilberforce Elementary School had a very special visitor on Feb. 15.

“We are very pleased to welcome author Joseph Lewin to our school,” opened principal Elaine Fournier to a gathering of all of the students in Cardiff. Lewin is a Canadian children’s book author who lives in North York.

His latest book Calvert and the Wolf is the first in what will be a series of adventures by a young boy named Calvert. In the first book Calvert learns the importance of environmental care, community involvement, and most importantly, conflict resolution.

“I have a very special surprise for you,” Lewin told the students. “Sitting beside me is my son Calvert! The character in my book is based on my son – although he has never been chased by a wolf!”

The real-life Calvert held the book and turned the pages as his father read the book to the students.

What did they learn?

“Never litter in the forest or anywhere,” said one child.

“Running away will never solve the problem,” said another.

“If a problem gets caused, you can say you are sorry,” said a third.

“If you drop stuff in the forest, even the animals there will see you,” said the last.

During the question and answer session, the students learned many things about writing and publishing a book.

“A lot of people want to write books,” he said. “It takes perseverance. I had to look around to find someone to draw the pictures, someone to help with the design and printing. I like to write my stories by hand. It is a good exercise of the mind. Then I put it into the computer.”

“Have you ever used a typewriter?” asked an audience member.

“In fact, I do sometimes. I have the typewriter that my dad used to use, and it is fun to press the keys and hear the tick tick tick.”

“What do you think about when you write a book?” asked another child.

“Since Grade 3, I have been writing stories. I want to make learning interesting. Sometimes things that are really good for you … like broccoli … is not always a fun thing to eat. I want to make learning important things fun.”

“How did you come up with the title of the book?” smiled another student. “I came up with the character when my son was born. I decided the character in the book would be a boy, and his name would be Calvert too. The wolf is often used as a symbol of perseverance and strength.”

“This is interesting,” said Fournier to the conversation. “We have been working recently on goal setting and perseverance with our students.”

Lewin summed up by encouraging the students to read. “I love to read,” he said. “Anything you would ever want to learn, or learn to do … chances are that it is in a book. Keep reading please!”