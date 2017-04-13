Man dies in house fire

April 13, 2017
Just after 4 a.m. April 8, local OPP and emergency services were dispatched to a structure fire on Kamaniskeg Lake Road in Hastings Highlands.
The fire erupted in a home, resulting in the death of 86-year-old Sergio Bernardi of Hastings Highlands.
Further investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the fire. Foul play is not suspected.
The Bancroft Crime Unit of the OPP, OPP Forensic Identification Services Unit, the Coroner’s Office and the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal are all assisting with the investigation. It is still ongoing.