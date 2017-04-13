General News

JUNOs like a Cinderella night

April 13, 2017

By Jake Storey

Bancroft’s MusiCounts Teacher of the Year is back from the JUNOs.

The 2017 JUNO Awards were held on April 2. North Hastings High School music teacher and this year’s JUNO award winner for MusiCounts Teacher of the Year Dianne Winmill attended. She got to go to many events leading up to and directly following the JUNOs. Bancroft This Week caught up with her to find out about her experiences.

“It’s so unbelievably out of my realm of experience. I felt like Cinderella at the ball,” said Winmill of the events. “It was surreal to be dressed up and to have all that attention on me. It was very odd.”

Winmill was given a backstage tour and invited to attend the JUNO Cup, a hockey game between musicians and hockey players. The game was played for fun and score wasn’t kept.

While she didn’t get the opportunity to meet any of the biggest stars, whom Winmill slays were swiftly ushered away as soon as they got off the red carpet, she reported that she had the opportunity to meet major names in Canadian music. Individuals such as producer Bob Ezrin, Josh Ramsay of Marianas Trench, singer Buffy Sainte-Marie, singer Gord Banford, children’s artist Will Stroet and the band Neon Dreams.

On Ezrin, Winmill said, “He’s a Canadian who has been a huge supporter of music education in Canada. I got a personal introduction to him. He was just a lovely man, so supportive of me and of all music educators in the country. He was just so down to earth for someone who’s done so much for music in Canada.”

Prior to the JUNOs Winmill and 11 of her students also got to go to the Woodshed studio where they made a recording and attended a Blue Rodeo concert at Massey hall. Winmill said that she was seated right behind Canada music legends Ed Robertson and Gordon Lightfoot. She was even invited up to the front by security once they recognized her. She stood right against the stage when Gord Downie came out to perform with Blue Rodeo.

On meeting with the media before the concert, Winmill said, “It was surreal. It was like a full blown press conference,” said Winmill. “I had people wiring me up with microphones and everything and I’ve never had anything like that happen before. I’m chatting with the press and everybody was taking pictures and then the reporter from CP24 said, how big a fan are you of Blue Rodeo and then I turned around because Jim Cuddy was saying hi to me, and he had my JUNO in his hand, my special one for MusiCounts Teacher of the Year!” A video of this encounter can be found on Bancroft This Week’s Facebook page.

Winmill was very pleased with how much attention music education had received because of the event. She said, “[I wish] that people were always as interested in music teachers and music education as they seemed to be that day.”

At the JUNO Gala Dinner and Awards, a two-minute video detailing her experience up until that point was played. “It was really special. They showed it at the gala awards and dinner and all I could do during the video was try not to cry. Just trying to hold it together because I knew there would be a camera on me somewhere. After the video, 15,000 people stood up and clapped. It was really, really humbling and crazy.”

With the $10,000 prize North Hastings High School’s music department received, Winmill has already order new instruments. She’s holding onto therest  money for their future needs.

         

Wollaston receives conflict resolution report

Wollaston council received its requested mediation and conflict resolution report, prepared by Fournier Consulting Services, April 6. In February, council had requested mediation assistance to help them and township staff get back on track in a more productive and effective manner. The consultant, Stephen Fournier, conducted one-on-one interviews with all members of council and staff, as well as the former Deputy-reeve and fire chief, to prepare the report delivered. Following the special public meeting, Fournier said he would also be conducting private mediation for unnamed persons.

Mayor takes leave of absence

Taking the advice of her doctor and her family, Bancroft Mayor Bernice Jenkins has decided to take some time to rest and restore her health and strength. She will be off for an indefinite period. While she is off-duty, Deputy Mayor Paul Jenkins will take over her functions.

Man dies in house fire

Just after 4 a.m. April 8, local OPP and emergency services were dispatched to a structure fire on Kamaniskeg Lake Road in Hastings Highlands.

Council debates what constitutes a farm animal

Wollaston council grappled with the question of the implications of amending their zoning bylaw, which prohibits livestock or hobby farm use on lots currently zoned as rural residential, and comprising less than 15 acres. The question was raised at a previous meeting by Councillor Dave Naulls who questioned where the line is drawn between what is livestock, and what would be considered as a pet. For example, he noted, pot belly pigs, a pony, or even a few chickens could be considered as pets with an amendment to the current bylaw. In other council news; New community development co-ordinator; Voting methods to be updated; Recorded meetings.

Library CEO is looking for a new home for BPL

Bancroft council finally got to hear some good news last week. It came from the town’s library. Library CEO and head librarian Chris Stephenson — the fourth within less than two years — reported growth in both acquisitions and circulation. In particular, he noted an influx of DVDs from the closing of Mr. Video. The library now has 1,300; in the near future, he expects to have 3,000 titles available. In other council news: Rally contract renewed; New homes and habitats

Sun shines on area employees

The sun is shining on public sector employees in Bancroft and surrounding area. The so-called Sunshine List, which discloses public sector salaries of more than $100,000 a year, was released at the end of March. Hundreds of employees from local school boards, municipalities and health services made the list.

Quarry application well underway

Freymond Lumber Ltd. hosted a public information session March 20 for its proposed quarry in Faraday township. Those who attended could inquire on analyses by consultants on visual, hydrogeological, natural environment, archaeological, traffic, blasting and noise impacts to the area and its residents. With the information session complete, the public and agencies can submit letters of support or objection to MNRF until April 3.

Hastings Highlands approves new voting practices

Hastings Highlands council has decided council will be elected at-large in 2018. Also see: Capital budget approved; Council increases grant transparency; and Council creates committees.

Bancroft council hears from local residents

There was an audience for the meeting of Bancroft council again. In fact, there were two audiences: one in the morning for a presentation against the possible sale or opening up of the Dungannon landfill, and one in the afternoon for the proposed re-zoning of Maple Street.

Wollaston firms up no-spray resolution

Wollaston Township council has tidied up a matter from their Jan. 28 meeting where a resolution passed resulted in a letter being written to Hydro One requesting that they not spray Garlon RTU or similar herbicides within the township’s boundary for maintenance of their hydro-line corridors. This action was taken in response to a large delegation by a community advocacy group Citizens for a Better Wollaston (CFBW) which opposes the herbicide spraying.

