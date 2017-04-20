Uncategorized

NHHS student wins provincial award

April 20, 2017

By Tony Pearson

Nick Boudreau, a Grade 10 North Hastings High School student, is now a provincial student achievement award winner.

Each year for more than a quarter century, the Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation (OSSTF) has honoured the artistic and academic creations of students in public high schools. In the fall, the annual theme is announced, and schools across Ontario have students submitting essays, short stories, poems, paintings, sculptures, and videos. This year’s theme was Mirror, Mirror.

NHHS science teacher Leaf Worsley is a member of the OSSTF district committee for excellence in education, and so put out an announcement to the school about putting in submissions. In many schools, such projects become English and art class assignments. But Nick’s mother, who is NHHS office supervisor, heard the announcement, and asked Nick about writing something on his own. He did so, and gave it to Ms. Worsley. She offered suggestions, and he re-worked it. After a couple of edits, it was ready to go to the district.

The submission grew out of a terrifying experience Nick has as a two-year-old, when he was attacked by a dog who badly tore his scalp — in fact, ripped off a big part of it. He had to be airlifted to Sick Kids Hospital in Toronto, where he spent many weeks enduring multiple surgeries. In the end, as he described the experience, “the hair on the top of my head was gone, never to grow again.” But he then drew on new reflections: “When my mom looked at me, she didn’t see anything abnormal; neither did my dad. So when I looked in the mirror, what did I see? I was me, happy and content … I was a little boy with a big bald spot. Did it change my reflection? Did it make me feel different? No.”

Nick took hope at every step. At six years old, he was approved for a hairpiece fitted for him through the Hair Club for Kids. As he wrote: “The reflection I saw in the fitter’s eyes was understanding of another story. What did I see? The reflection of a handsome six-year-old, not really any different.”

At nine, he faced a new ordeal when he had tissue extenders inserted into his scalp. In effect, he looked like he was growing two grapefruits in his head. It looked strange, but as he wrote. “I also saw a reflection of the person I would become in my friends’ eyes.”

The fact that he could make them glow in the dark and freak out his friends helped him cope.

Then it was time for more surgery. A three hour operation removed the expanders so that the bald spot could be covered by the new hair which had grown on them. “My Mom handed me a mirror … How many times did I look? I’m not sure, but it was lots. Mirror, mirror — you made me smile! In my eyes was confidence, not from my new hair, but from the reflection of the journey which had brought me this far.”

After that, he grew his hair long enough to make a donation back to Hair Club for Kids, where it could make a wig for someone else, perhaps someone battling cancer with chemo. Nick sums up the experience: “What do I see in the mirror now? The new reflection of an independent, confident, caring individual who never saw anything but who I am … Mirror, mirror: never did you reflect anything but me.”

The win was also accompanied by a cash prize, and a video of his accomplishment, which was played for all the delegates to the OSSTF convention, and can now be seen on their website.

Needless to say, his mother is very proud indeed; “It’s not everyone who gets to share in the experience of winning a provincial contest.” Ms. Worsely noted that it was the first such win for the school, and indeed for the whole district, within anyone’s memory.

In the video prepared by OSSTF to honour the winners, Nick notes that although he had doubts when he entered high school about making the grade, he feels he has grown in both ability and confidence at North Hastings.

Principal Ken Dostaler expressed the pride that the entire school feels for Nick’s achievement. “It shows that students in a variety of different pathways are succeeding here; I couldn’t be more pleased to see Nick’s work recognized.”

Interestingly enough, given how he suffered his injury, Nick now hopes to become a veterinary tech or assistant.

         

facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Bancroft council faces new costs

Bancroft council took place last week without a familiar face. As previously reported in Bancroft This Week, Mayor Bernice Jenkins is taking an indeterminate leave of absence. Paul Jenkins has become the acting mayor. In other council notes; Budget meeting set; Surplus properties put up for sale; Bancroft election will not have online voting; Council recommends collaboration for Club 580 plan; Town considers better ways to get the word out; Muncipal assessment costs town; Water and sewage contract proposals due April 19.

Small schools and libraries discussed in Wollaston

The future of small North Hastings public schools, and their impact on community development and growth came up several times during the Wollaston Township regular council meeting on April 11. Local schools have received a reprieve from the threat of closure by the Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board, but only for this round of reviews.

Choices valued for contribution

Anyone attending physiotherapy at the North Hastings Hospital will now be visiting the Volunteers of Choices Thrift Store Physiotherapy Department.

Wollaston receives conflict resolution report

Wollaston council received its requested mediation and conflict resolution report, prepared by Fournier Consulting Services, April 6. In February, council had requested mediation assistance to help them and township staff get back on track in a more productive and effective manner. The consultant, Stephen Fournier, conducted one-on-one interviews with all members of council and staff, as well as the former Deputy-reeve and fire chief, to prepare the report delivered. Following the special public meeting, Fournier said he would also be conducting private mediation for unnamed persons.

Mayor takes leave of absence

Taking the advice of her doctor and her family, Bancroft Mayor Bernice Jenkins has decided to take some time to rest and restore her health and strength. She will be off for an indefinite period. While she is off-duty, Deputy Mayor Paul Jenkins will take over her functions.

Man dies in house fire

Just after 4 a.m. April 8, local OPP and emergency services were dispatched to a structure fire on Kamaniskeg Lake Road in Hastings Highlands.

Council debates what constitutes a farm animal

Wollaston council grappled with the question of the implications of amending their zoning bylaw, which prohibits livestock or hobby farm use on lots currently zoned as rural residential, and comprising less than 15 acres. The question was raised at a previous meeting by Councillor Dave Naulls who questioned where the line is drawn between what is livestock, and what would be considered as a pet. For example, he noted, pot belly pigs, a pony, or even a few chickens could be considered as pets with an amendment to the current bylaw. In other council news; New community development co-ordinator; Voting methods to be updated; Recorded meetings.

Library CEO is looking for a new home for BPL

Bancroft council finally got to hear some good news last week. It came from the town’s library. Library CEO and head librarian Chris Stephenson — the fourth within less than two years — reported growth in both acquisitions and circulation. In particular, he noted an influx of DVDs from the closing of Mr. Video. The library now has 1,300; in the near future, he expects to have 3,000 titles available. In other council news: Rally contract renewed; New homes and habitats

Sun shines on area employees

The sun is shining on public sector employees in Bancroft and surrounding area. The so-called Sunshine List, which discloses public sector salaries of more than $100,000 a year, was released at the end of March. Hundreds of employees from local school boards, municipalities and health services made the list.

Quarry application well underway

Freymond Lumber Ltd. hosted a public information session March 20 for its proposed quarry in Faraday township. Those who attended could inquire on analyses by consultants on visual, hydrogeological, natural environment, archaeological, traffic, blasting and noise impacts to the area and its residents. With the information session complete, the public and agencies can submit letters of support or objection to MNRF until April 3.

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support