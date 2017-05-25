Letters

Feeling encouraged

May 25, 2017

To the Editor,

The Town of Bancroft presented their budget on Tuesday evening at the 580 Club and I have to say that I am very encouraged about the future of our town.

Yes, we still have the sewage problem — but going forward we are negotiating a new contract for 2018 and have four bidders on it. We are bound to be in much better shape after this. Once the town is able to do the monitoring of the system with dye and cameras we should be able to improve things.

Thinking out of the box, Perry Kelly has installed a different kind of sewer cap on our sewers and this should save 10 to 20 per cent of water infiltration into the sewers — another win.

The town has accomplished plans that give each year in the future a better bottom line.

Installing LED lights is saving hugely and will be paid off within two to three years.

Moving the town offices will save huge operating costs in the future and will provide an active visitors centre and wheelchair accessibility.

A new roads department location — even with a capital cost expenditure — will add tens of thousands to the bottom line.

Improvements in the landfill system and taking care of our own recycling is going to the bottom line.

Police overhead is still going down for another two to three years.

Many items within the town is legislated by the province and so the town has its hands tied.

We all need to get behind our town and council in going forward!

Karen Smith

         

