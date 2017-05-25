More than $200,000 for Bancroft’s wastewater systems

May 25, 2017

MP Mike Bossio, acting Mayor Paul Jenkins, CAO Hazel Lambe and fire chief Pat Hoover celebrate the announcement of more than $200,000 through the Government of Canada’s Clean Water and Waste Water fund for the Town of Bancroft. The funding represents 75 per cent of the total needed for the town’s investigation and rehabilitation of its wastewater system — 50 per cent federally and 25 per cent provincially. The town will make up the remaining around 25 per cent. / SARAH SOBANSKI Staff By Sarah Sobanski

The governments of Canada and Ontario have jointly released $75,000 for study and inspections and $122,562 for rehabilitation for Bancroft’s wastewater collection system.

“The $131,708 represents 50 per cent of the total project from the federal government. The province will provide a further 25 per cent and the town will contribute 25 per cent for a total project of $263,416. The project includes camera imaging of the sewer lines, smoke testing and line repairs,” said Bancroft CAO Hazel Lambe. A press release of the announcement for the funding by MP Mike Bossio stated $65,854 will come from the province.

The announcement was made May 24 by Bossio in Greater Napanee. It’s a part of 10 new projects in Hastings-Lennox and Addington under the Government of Canada’s Clean Water and Waste Water Fund. The release totalled more than $1.1 million for water and wastewater infrastructure — $796,849 federally and $398,426 provincially. It will also support projects in Napanee and Marmora and Lake. “The municipalities will provide the balance of funding,” stated the release.

“We have estimated $80,000 for imaging and smoke test, balance for repairs identified following image identification of damaged lines. The imaging has been out in a [request] for proposals to be received. [The] RFP closes on May 26 when we anticipate selecting one of the proposals received,” said Lambe.

According to a release, the first sum of funding is to go to “determin[ing] specific areas of rehabilitation focus within the wastewater collection system to improve optimization through reduced inflow and infiltration.” The second sum will go towards “rehabilitation (remediation activities) to specific wastewater collection system areas identified as priorities by technical Feasibility Study and Inspections Report.”

Bancroft’s acting Mayor Paul Jenkins expressed gratitude for the funding in the release.

“Repairs to our wastewater infrastructure is in critical need. This financial support will allow the town to take the first step in addressing our major infiltration issue in order to make the system more efficient and affordable for our citizens,” said Jenkins.

The fund is described as an “agreement between Canada and Ontario.”