No need to steal, it’s all about sharing

June 15, 2017

To the Editor, 

North Hastings Community Trust, with the support and leadership from community members are working together to alleviate the effects of poverty by creating alternative economic systems based on sharing resources. Wood Share and Harvest the North Community Gardens are two community led projects highlighting this vision. We are sharing food and sharing wood.

Recently wood from our wood sharing project was stolen.  There is no need to steal — we will share what we have. Just call us. This project is generously supported by Bancroft Area Forest Industry Association, Freymond Lumber Ltd., A Place For The Arts, and many committed and caring community members who donate wood, transport, process and manage the wood share site. It takes a community and we are grateful for all the people who make this project work.

If you need wood please call NHCT at 613 339-1100 or email nhcommunitytrust@gmail.com.

Jane Kali

 

 NHCT

         

