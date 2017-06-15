No need to steal, it’s all about sharing

The project would place 9-1-1 markers at entrances of hard-to-find properties such as hunting camps and easy-to-miss trails such as farm fields without identifying buildings. The co-ordinates of these signs would be entered into emergency service databases.

Bancroft sits on the border of two of the most threatened watersheds in the country.

Last week’s announcement that the provincial Liberal government will be increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2019 was met with mixed reaction in Bancroft.

The Ontario Energy Board is looking for input on multiple rate-increase applications by Hydro One.

Early morning June 1 saw more than 20 community members pack up and bus out to Orillia to tour Fowler Construction’s Fleming Quarry.

Keep your eye out for a new face this week — possibly in a lab coat.

"The $131,708 represents 50 per cent of the total project from the federal government. The province will provide a further 25 per cent and the town will contribute 25 per cent for a total project of $263,416. The project includes camera imaging of the sewer lines, smoke testing and line repairs," said Bancroft CAO Hazel Lambe.

“We have not had any discussion what-so-ever about North Hastings,” said Hastings Prince Edward District School Board chair Lucille Kyle to Hastings Highlands council and its audience members on the board’s school accommodation reviews. “I’m telling you that from my heart so you know that it’s the truth. I grew up and raised children not always trusting the system. We have not had [that] conversation yet. When that happens you will and we will all be in it together.”

Wollaston township council learned during the May 9 regular meeting that the Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board (HPEDSB) will not renew the lease for the “Little White School House” in Coe Hill, which for many years has been the home of the Coe Hill Community Thrift Shop

A full house attended the town’s presentation Tuesday, May 16. The proposed tax rate has changed. Goals have been set to develop town growth and cut debt in half by the mid 2020s​. The town will not be rolling back water and wastewater rates in the near future.