Area child care moving to intergrated system

June 23, 2017

By Sarah Sobanski

Area child care centres are transitioning to work better together and for the community.

Hastings County is home to two of four provincially-funded child and family programs that run across the province — Ontario Early Years Centres (OEYC) and Child Care Resource Centres (CCRC). The closest to home is North Hastings Children’s Services (NHCS) in Bancroft.

Ontario Early Years Child and Family Centres programming such as OEYCs and CCRCs are becoming a part of the Ministry of Education, says Sheleena Forfar, children services planner for the county.

“Under the Ministry of Children and Youth Services the approach was really seeing children’s services as a social service and under the Ministry of Education it’s really seen as a continuum of care, a continuum of education and a huge focus on early childhood development,” said Forfar during her presentation to Hastings Highlands council.

NHCS is a part of the county’s Ontario Early Years Child and Family Centre Advisory Council. Executive director for NHCS Jessica Anderson said she’s encouraged by the province’s goal to transform the early years and child care system.

“As the only current Ontario Early Years Centre, and licensed child care provider in North Hastings, we are confident the process will result in strengthening our capacity to deliver quality services,” said Anderson. “We serve on the [county’s council] and are very involved in the planning. NHCS plays a major role in advocating for equitable services in the north. The county is aware of the broad range of services we currently provide.”

According to Forfar, the transition is happening after the province researched what opportunities Early Years had and which would best benefit children and their families.

More than 1,050 county community members participated in consultations. This included surveying 717 parents and 141 service providers including educators. More than 200 focus groups were also conducted.

“What they discovered is that even despite the fact that there are four programs and service available, parent awareness was still really limited. Parents and families still weren’t coming to these programs even though there was all these free programs available to them,” said Forfar.

These programs were implemented more than a decade ago. They’re constantly changing, as are the communities they’re meant to serve.

“Communities look different,” Forfar added. “Towns, cities [and] rural — they all look very different than they did 15 years ago. The geographies have changed as well.”

Some communities were found to have fewer services available than others as time progressed. The transition focuses on integrating the programs to be more accessible, well-balanced and better designed for the children and communities they serve.

“For example you might have one community that has six Ontario Early Years Centres, and none of the other three or, for example, they might have an early years centre and literally, across the road, a parent and new family literacy centre in a school and they weren’t working together integrating services,” said Forfar.

Forfar also noted that research into child development has greatly improved, strengthening the need to update and integrate provincial programs.

“The decisions that had been made 15 years ago really weren’t rooted in that evidence based research. There’s been so much that has happened in the 15 years that they’re revaluating that in order to make decisions.”

Reports detailing localized figures from the county’s community consultations are set to come out later this year.

         

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Wollaston gets a clean audit

Wollaston township council got some good news at their June 13 regular meeting from their annual financial audit. Joanna Park, partner in Collins Barrow Peterborough, told council they have received a clean auditor’s opinion, and they remain in a financially sound position. Park congratulated township staff for their excellent work, and cooperation during the audit. Details of the presentation are available on the township web site.

Seniors wary of BPL partnering

Members of Bancroft’s Seniors Club showed up at the June 13 meeting of council to express their disapproval with the idea of sharing Club 580 with Bancroft Public Library.

Project to mark farms for first responders

The project would place 9-1-1 markers at entrances of hard-to-find properties such as hunting camps and easy-to-miss trails such as farm fields without identifying buildings. The co-ordinates of these signs would be entered into emergency service databases.

Bancroft watersheds at high risk

Bancroft sits on the border of two of the most threatened watersheds in the country. 

Bancroft on fence for $15 wage

Last week’s announcement that the provincial Liberal government will be increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2019 was met with mixed reaction in Bancroft.

OEB wants input on possible $141 increase

The Ontario Energy Board is looking for input on multiple rate-increase applications by Hydro One.

A glimpse into the future of a quarry in Bancroft

Early morning June 1 saw more than 20 community members pack up and bus out to Orillia to tour Fowler Construction’s Fleming Quarry.

New doctors for Bancroft

Keep your eye out for a new face this week — possibly in a lab coat.

More than $200,000 for Bancroft’s wastewater systems

"The $131,708 represents 50 per cent of the total project from the federal government. The province will provide a further 25 per cent and the town will contribute 25 per cent for a total project of $263,416. The project includes camera imaging of the sewer lines, smoke testing and line repairs," said Bancroft CAO Hazel Lambe.

Board visits, talks North Hastings school reviews

“We have not had any discussion what-so-ever about North Hastings,” said Hastings Prince Edward District School Board chair Lucille Kyle to Hastings Highlands council and its audience members on the board’s school accommodation reviews. “I’m telling you that from my heart so you know that it’s the truth. I grew up and raised children not always trusting the system. We have not had [that] conversation yet. When that happens you will and we will all be in it together.”

