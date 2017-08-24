Headline News

Low-income renters suffering housing crisis

August 24, 2017

By Sarah Sobanski

There is a lack of affordable housing in the area. The Hastings Housing Resource Centre and Housing First Working Group of the Poverty Roundtable Hastings Prince Edward are reaching out to landlords and property owners to fix that.

There aren’t any affordable rentals left in the county, according to centre executive director Cathie West. The inventory of affordable housing in Hastings County neared zero at the end of July. As of Aug. 21, there was one one-bedroom, four two-bedrooms and one-three bedroom dwellings listed. That’s compared to nearing or exceeding 10 listings for each sized dwelling daily.

“We’re concerned. In our offices here in Belleville we’re seeing a lot more homeless people than we’ve ever seen,” said West, noting she’s had calls from North Hastings for housing as well. The centre supports homeless people, or those at risk of becoming homeless, by helping them find and maintain affordable housing within the county. Landlords come forward and make their listings known to them.

“People [are] living in cars and in tents and our concern is once the cold weather comes they won’t be able to stay in their cars and tents.”

The centre and the poverty roundtable said in a release Aug. 21 that people with vacant renting units, or units that could be made available, are needed to get ahead of the acute housing crisis.

“We need to reach out to people now and try to get people to step up and let us know so that we don’t have people on the street,” said West.

The average cost of a onebedroom apartment is more than $900 in Belleville. An Ontario Works shelter allowance for a single person is $376. An Ontario Disability Support Program shelter allowance is $479.

The average cost of a three-or-more-bedroom apartment starts at $1,400 in Belleville. An Ontario Works shelter allowance for a family of four is $729. An Ontario Disability Support Program shelter allowance is $886.

West added that students coming into the area for the fall could further contribute to shortages. Landlords using sites such as Airbnb turning long-term rentals into short-term rentals might also be a factor.

The release stated that according to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, housing is considered to be affordable when a household spends less than 30 per cent of its pre-tax income on adequate shelter. 

Seniors are expected to bear the brunt of the crisis, according to the release. More than 400 seniors sought housing support through the centre in 2016 — an 80 per cent increase. They make up a fourth of the 1,600 people across the county that the centre works with yearly. There are many seniors who can’t afford to maintain their homes. The escalating costs of utilities are putting seniors at risk of losing their housing.

The county’s affordable housing problem first came to light in 2005. According to the release, research revealed extensive wait times for housing, growing homelessness, people of low-incomes not able to meet market rents and an increased vulnerability to homelessness was widespread across the county.

It implemented a plan to address the problem, such as rent supplement programs to offset the cost of rents for low-income renters. It’s also been building units to create more housing but they won’t be available until 2018.

The Red Cross After Hours Emergency homeless response line answered more than 900 calls from Hastings County in 2016. Close to 370 required immediate response. Nearly 400 nights of hotel accommodations were provided to the homeless and 27 individuals were referred to a shelter outside of Hastings County.

If you are a landlord or have an apartment or house you could rent you are encouraged to get in contact with Hastings Housing Resource Centre at 613-969-0830.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Low-income renters suffering housing crisis

There is a lack of affordable housing in the area. The Hastings Housing Resource Centre and Housing First Working Group of the Poverty Roundtable Hastings Prince Edward are reaching out to landlords and property owners to fix that.

Chamber responds to jobs act

The province’s 2017 workplace legislation could cost the average household up to $1,300 per year, according to a new study.

Council offered suggestions to change procedures

Wollaston Township council heard a brief delegation by a local citizen at their Aug. 8 regular meeting offering suggestions for changes to their procedural bylaw governing the conduct of their meetings. Roxanne Lambert asked council to consider several changes which would improve transparency, accountability, and increase public input. She suggested not limiting delegations to three per meeting and reducing their speaking time to five minutes plus council’s questions.

Public transit TROUT moves under BCT

Bancroft Community Transit is taking over TROUT operations as the Community Care North Hastings charity dissolves.

Utility arrears on the rise in Bancroft

Town treasurer Arthur Smith’s provided council with a financial update on Bancroft’s water and wastewater services at their meeting in Dungannon on Tuesday, Aug. 8. His report highlighted that the arrears generated from residents who have failed to pay their water and sewer bills have increased to $24,967 in 2017. To provide a comparison, CAO Hazel Lambe stated that in 2015 the arrears as of July 31 amounted to $20,471; in 2016 $19,050.

OCWA back at bidding table

Despite the recommendations of the consultants at DM Wills Associates, council has decided to allow the Ontario Clean Water Agency (OCWA) to re-enter the bidding process for the contract to become the operator of the Bancroft’s water and wastewater systems

Concerns over fireworks mount

Many lake associations around Hastings Highlands are tired of fireworks, says Hastings Highlands Mayor Vivian Bloom. That could mean firework restrictions for the municipality in the future.

Man pleads guilty to sexual assault

A Bancroft man charged in January 2017 with sex related offences by Bancroft OPP pleaded guilty in the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville July 21.

Councils’ recording ban questioned

Councils that ban recording devices from their meetings are hindering the public’s right to information, a freedom of expression advocate says. Bancroft, Wollaston and Highlands East councils follow procedures that give them the power to deny a third party from electronically keeping record of public meetings. Third parties are not allowed to record meetings at all unless permission is sought and then granted in a resolution of council.

Wollaston museum receives special donation

There is nothing Aspley’s Todd and Kelly Young like better than a good yard sale. Several years ago, the couple stopped at a yard sale near Big Cedar where someone was clearing out a house and some sheds. A dumpster stood nearby to take away anything that did not sell. Rummaging through a steamer trunk in a back shed, they came across a gigantic Union Jack flag.

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support