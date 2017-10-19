General News

NHFP celebrates anniversary with grand opening

October 19, 2017

Staff and friends of North Hastings Family Pharmacy celebrate the grand opening of the pharmacy’s new location on North Hastings Street. / SARAH SOBANSKI Staff

By Sarah Sobanski

North Hastings Family Pharmacy has officially celebrated its grand opening.

“Our pharmacy has been open for five years in downtown Bancroft and now we are moved into a new location, bigger location,” said co-owner of the pharmacy Nancy Wiechenthal. It’s moved to 217 Hastings Street North, or just south and across the street from the Hastings Street Tim Hortons.

Wiechenthal said the space has been completely renovated — the building originally had three units, they’ve been turned into one by knocking down walls.

“We were quickly running out of space,” she explained, at the old location. “We wanted to offer a lot of home health care and rentals and there wasn’t the space in our old location to store all of that.”

Rentals include “wheelchairs, walkers, crutches, raised toilet seats, back benches and that kind of thing,” she said.

The pharmacy also needed more room for its dispensary for prescriptions.

“The volume was increasing,” said Wiechenthal. “We needed the space to be able to serve the clients properly.”

There are three pharmacists on staff at the pharmacy.

“We double up on pharmacists on duty every day so that we have one pharmacist always available to sit down and talk to people. I’m passionate about pharmacy and that’s why [we’re] here,” said Wiechenthal.

For more information on the pharmacy you can call 613-332-6700 or visit its website at northhastingsfamilypharmacy.siteinfo.ca.

         

