General News

Jobs act passes

November 30, 2017

By Sarah Sobanski

Minimum wage will increase to $14 Jan. 1.

The province’s Fair Workplaces, Better Jobs Act, 2017, received Royal Assent Nov. 27. According to the announcement the act will also see minimum wage hit $15 an hour Jan. 1, 2019, to “ensure more fairness for part-time and contract workers, and expand personal emergency leave.”

Prince Edward-Hastings MPP Todd Smith said he’s concerned for government agencies that will need more funding to support the wage increases, or cut services.

“Services will be cut as a result of this…Once the shoe drops, and Jan. 1st happens, and the minimum wage is implemented, we’re going to start to hear from these government agencies saying, ‘Well we’re not able to provide that program any longer, or we’re not able to provide this service any longer because we’ve had to adjust our salaries for the minimum wage increase’ — or else they’re going to have to cut staff,” said Smith, noting he’s heard from Hastings County agencies such as food banks who are going to “feel the pinch” of the increases.

The announcement said immediate actions of the bill include protection against employee misclassification and changes to the Occupational Health and Safety Act which “prevents employers from requiring a worker to wear footwear with an elevated heel, for example, high heels, at work, unless such footwear is required for the workers safety.”

In an earlier announcement on the bill’s passing, the Liberal Caucus quoted Hastings and Prince Edward Poverty Roundtable executive director Christine Durant who said she thought other parts of the act would also improve work environments for Ontarians.

“I think it’s going to have a significant impact because short-term illnesses lead to job termination which weigh into poverty. Going to doctor’s offices, having to pay that money, having to take the time off when you’re sick…Bill [148] will substantially be a preventative measure to poverty,” she said.

Smith suggested the minimum wage increase would have largest negative impact in the act because it was too fast. He noted small businesses would also struggle.

“We were always in favour of seeing a minimum wage increase however, we’re concerned about how quick this increase is being implemented,” said Smith. “This is an almost 40 per cent increase in less than 13 months when you factor in the $15 increase for Jan. 1 of 2019.”

He added, “Quite honestly, it’s intended to help people but in many cases it’s going to hurt the people that it’s intended to help.”

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Hastings Highlands Public Library audit spotlights $30,000 surplus account

Hastings Highlands Public Library has been accumulating budget surpluses for years, unnoticed by its board.

Group wants to award champions of the community

A county anti-poverty group is providing a new way to champion the members of our communities that strengthen contribute to their resiliency.

Midwives take on prenatal clinics

The face of prenatal education is shifting in North Hastings. Hastings Prince Edward Public Health hasn’t scheduled any area in-person prenatal education sessions for 2018. There are 18 groups of sessions scheduled for Belleville over the course of the year, 10 scheduled in Quinte West and four scheduled for Prince Edward County, but none for North Hastings.

Committee wants to hear from addicts

Bancroft’s community safety and well-being committee is hoping to team up with local organizations to stop the area’s growing needles and addictions problems.

Bancroft police costs to increase

In total, Bancroft residents will pay $494.82 per household for police services.

CEO can’t vouch for BPL’s safety

Former Bancroft Public Library CEO Chris Stephenson told Bancroft This Week he “lives and breathes” public libraries, but suggested he feels stonewalled by the municipality when it comes to ensuring fair wages for staff and addressing the library’s accessibility needs... Bancroft's acting mayor Paul Jenkins said while the operation of the library is not the responsibility of the town, the building is.

Bancroft man jailed for sex offences

A Bancroft man charged by Bancroft OPP in January 2017 with sex related offences has been sentenced to jail following his guilty plea accepted by an Ontario Court of Justice on Nov. 9. Julian Steven O’Connor, age 58, actually pleaded guilty to three charges on July 21, but the case was adjourned several times until last week where he was convicted by the justice, and sentenced.

OMB waiting game begins for Hastings Highlands

Hastings Highlands needs an answer to whether it will be voting at-large in 2018 by Dec. 31, but Ontario Municipal Board hearing chair Hugh Wilkins told the municipality it could be waiting longer than that.

Legion looking for members to carry on its legacy

Membership chair and executive member of the Bancroft Legion Jill Bowman says the Legion has been doing well membership wise because of transfer members to the area, but its members are aging.

Second home bylaws coming

Hastings Highlands intends to approve legislation for secondary dwellings. According to Mayor Vivian Bloom, such bylaws could mean affordable housing for the area.

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support