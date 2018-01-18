General News

SIRCH’s Ready for Retail program opens

January 18, 2018

By Nate Smelle

From Feb. 5 to May 14, SIRCH will be hosting its Ready for Retail program. The program will take place two days a week at the Thrift Warehouses in both Bancroft and Haliburton. SIRCH’s executive director, Gena Robertson said the idea for the new retail-oriented training program came from the recognition that a significant portion of jobs in the Bancroft area and Haliburton County are in the retail sector. She said Ready for Retail aims to improve customer service and make people in the community more employable.

“Customer service tends to be an issue sometimes and that’s the one thing they can really make or break your business,” said Robertson. 

“If you have really great people working for you, that’s what brings people back. As a community with tourists they go where they feel they’ve had a great experience. Whether that’s eating out at a restaurant where they got fabulous service and good food, or whether it’s shopping at a store that has great customer service. It makes all the difference where they are going to go the next time they travel.”

Though SIRCH’s retail outlets are typically closed on Mondays, Robertson said that beginning in March they will be open to the public every Monday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. to give participants the opportunity to have some on-the-job training at the Thrift Warehouse. She said there will also be exciting giveaways, activities, discounts and freebies on these days. Another benefit of the Ready for Retail program for those who sign up is that it will allow them to network with and learn from local retail employers. By the time the program wraps up, Robertson said trainees will also have earned certifications and training on workplace safety, handling cash and other retail-related topics.

“We are encouraging employers to think about whether they have seasonal staff or casual staff [who] were typically laid off in the winter,” she said.

“The program is free so why not have them take this course? What they get out of it is an employee who is more skilled, more aware, has workplace safety training and great customer service skills. I don’t see anyone who loses from this program.”

SIRCH’s program co-ordinator in Bancroft Judith Bamford said the Ready for Retail program exposes participants to some of the best practices of retail training with an emphasis placed on customer service excellence. She is looking forward to getting the program started and helping people in Bancroft become better retail workers. Like Robertson, she sees plenty of ways in which the Ready for Retail program will benefit participants as well as the entire local business community.

“Throughout the training, trainees will be gaining hands on practical training as well as have opportunities to network and learn from local employers,” she said. 

“These two aspects benefit both the trainee and the community retailers. An added benefit for the trainees is the opportunity to be part of a team that takes over a local retail store and run it for nine weeks on a day it would not typically be open.”

Funding for Ready for Retail has been provided by the City of Kawartha Lakes, and the program is the product of a partnership between SIRCH, the John Howard Society of City of Kawartha Lakes Haliburton and Fleming CREW employment program. With only 15 spots available for trainees in Bancroft, Robertson said anyone who would like to take part in the free 15-week program should sign up as soon as possible. To register as a participant in the Ready for Retail training program, email SIRCH at info@sirch.on.ca; or contact 705-457-1742. 

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Council considers safety regulations after rally

On Jan. 9 some 50 Bancroft residents, including members of the Gnomes for Social Justice and Equality, entered a closed session of council at the Club 580 and refused to leave. Since then, Bancroft Mayor Paul Jenkins and CAO Hazel Lambe have been reviewing the town’s and the province’s policies and procedures to ensure the safety of council members and staff.

Library union proposed for area

Three North Hastings library CEO resignations in rapid succession have brought rural public libraries — and the way they’re run — to the forefront of the community consciousness. Especially when, as Southern Ontario Library Service CEO Barbara Franchetto tells Bancroft This Week, the high turnover rate is not common in the industry generally.

Frigid winter triggers call for shelters

Concerns are being raised for North Hastings’s most vulnerable residents as the second half of winter 2017-’18  holds nothing back.

Hydro remains a pressing issue heading into 2018

Ever since Premier Kathleen Wynne and the Ontario Liberals decided to sell Hydro One, people across the province have been struggling to keep their lights on. Finally caving to the loudening public opposition, the government announced last spring that they would be reducing residential hydro bills by an average of 25 per cent. 

Increase possible for water, sewer

Bancroft’s community safety and well-being committee met on Dec. 20 to discuss the impact of the 53 per cent increase to water and wastewater rates that kicked in at the start of 2017 and whether to impose another five per cent increase in 2018. 

School cuts limiting opportunities for local students

When the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation learned of the Hastings Prince Edward District School Board’s decision to slash school budgets throughout the district by an average of 30 per cent in September, OSSTF president Scott Marshall says they immediately had concerns. Since taking effect at the start of the school year, the cuts have negatively affected students and teachers, he said. 

Public school budgets released

Area public schools are facing cuts at a reduced rate thanks to government funding — for the most part. For two schools however, the cuts equal out to what other schools across the board are facing. 

Council sees opportunity in recycling, waste diversion

In response to the infrastructure committee’s monthly report, council discussed the town’s strategy for waste diversion heading into the new year. Speaking on behalf of the committee, Deputy Mayor Charles Mullett put forth the recommendation that the bag tag distribution program continue without change in 2018. It was approved by council.

New nativity figures for the holidays

Looking out the window at St. Paul’s United Church in Bancroft just prior to the service on Sunday, Dec. 10, one of the ushers realized the nativity scene out front seemed to be missing one of its key figures.

HH library CEO and chair quit

The Hastings Highlands Public Library has lost two of its highest ranked members.

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support