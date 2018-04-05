Calling for nominations for 17th Great Place Awards

From left, board chair Lucille Kyle with art teacher and rugby coach Carol Counts, junior girls rugby captains Kelsey Dillabough and Amber Liedtke on either side of award Great Place 2017 award winner Keith Dickey. Teacher Scott Simpson is behind him. Dickey was the first bus driver in the board to receive the award. / FILE PHOTO: MELISSA ARMSTRONG Staff

Do you know someone who contributes to the achievement and well-being of students at Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board? Consider nominating them for a Great Place Award.

Great Place Awards are the highest recognition at HPEDSB. They honour and celebrate individuals or groups who have made significant contributions to student achievement and well-being.

Nominations are accepted for students, employees, parents/guardians, volunteers and community partners — anyone who makes a positive difference in students’ educational experiences or lives.

Past recipients have included students, school and education centre employees, community agency employees, police officers, parents and grandparents, service club members, school council members and volunteers.

You can submit a nomination online at docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeeItLjU_zLmAlWzaiBmYoyrxW8jYKFCDCB8oxkJSCCaB7hqg/viewform or print one off at www.hpedsb.on.ca/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/nomination-form_2018.pdf.

Printable forms can be submitted to communications@hpedsb.on.ca, faxed to 613-962-1048 or mailed to the Education Centre, c/o Great Place Awards Committee, 156 Ann Street, Belleville, ON, K8N 3L3

The deadline for nominations is April 20 at 4:30 p.m.

Awards will be presented at the public board meeting on May 28 at 7 p.m., at the Education Centre, 156 Ann Street, Belleville. Award recipients and nominators will be notified in advance.

-Submitted