Community that volunteers together, sticks together

April 26, 2018

From left, Choices Thrift Shop volunteers Dorthy Greenfield and Freda Hinze attend Hastings Prince Edward Volunteer and Information Centre’s volunteer celebration luncheon April 21. / SARAH SOBANSKI Staff

By Sarah Sobanski

Bancroft’s volunteer community has taken a moment to recognize its own hard work.

The Hastings Prince Edward Volunteer and Information Centre hosted a community volunteer celebration luncheon April 21. More than 100 volunteers met to thank each other and inspire future efforts in the community. CARE North Hastings, Bancroft’s Alzheimer’s Society, Choices Thrift Shop, Bancroft Community Transit and more were in attendance.

Executive director for the centre’s partner services in Belleville Brenda Snider said the event is the first of its kind since 2006, when the community came together for a volunteer breakfast. She said every year the centre hosts a volunteer recognition event in Belleville but it was time to host one in Bancroft.

“The community support back here is something to be admired,” she said. “I wish people could see Bancroft and see how they work.”

Head of outreach for the centre in Bancroft and co-ordinator of the event Irene Halliday agreed.

“A lot of volunteers have full-time jobs,” she said noting even so, some worked longer hours volunteering than they did where they earned their pay cheques. “There’s a lot of things going on in this community.”

Halliday said many Bancroft businesses had come together to see the event happen including area volunteer organizations. Centrepieces, food, prizes and more were donated. Snider noted the centre “couldn’t do it alone.”

Education and support co-ordinator for Alzhiemer Society of Hastings Prince Edward Sarah Krieger said, “The benefit [of the event] is volunteers get to see what the other volunteers are doing… This is a great way to get them out and show them our appreciation.”

Snider added, “When you see this you see a greater impact.” She said volunteers were often humble but to see the community they were a part of was a glimpse into how much they affect the community.