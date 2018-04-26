Quarry continues peer review process

April 26, 2018

By Sarah Sobanski

Those looking to stay updated on the Freymond quarry should know there isn’t any word yet.

Last June, Hastings County told Bancroft This Week the county and Faraday had received applications for an Official Plan Amendment and Zoning Bylaw Amendment for the quarry.

Planner Cristal Heintzman said, “Independent qualified consultants have been selected and are currently undertaking peer reviews of the appropriate supporting studies on behalf of the county and the township. A public meeting will be scheduled within the coming months and will be advertised locally and sent to all those that have requested notifications for the application.”

The paper checked in April 18 to see if the public meeting would be coming up soon. County director of planning and development Justin Harrow said there are no updates available at this time.

“Peer reviews of the supporting studies on behalf of the county and the township are still being undertaken by qualified consultants,” said Harrow.

Bancroft This Week asked if there was a timeline available but Harrow said there wasn’t. He confirmed the next step would be a public meeting.