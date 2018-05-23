NHCT settles into new location

May 23, 2018

Thanks to an enormous outpouring of donations and much labour of love, North Hastings Community Trust is now settled into a beautiful new home between A Place for the Arts and Life House on Bridge Street.

Dozens of people contributed to the creation of a welcoming, creative, awesome space. Teams of people built offices, painted, created the largest harvest table in town, shared art, expertise, donated furniture, an industrial fridge – and much joy and love. Thank you everyone who made this possible!

In our new home we will host workshops, feasts, gatherings of all kinds, offer space for people to work, problem solve together, support each other, and find creative solutions and strategies as we continue to build a healthy and equitable community.

Some of our programs include Harvest the North Community Gardens, Wood Share, Emergency Assistance and Advocacy. We will also be hosting support groups, introducing harm reduction strategies and offer ongoing workshops and teachings.

We are also very excited to partner with the North Hastings Family Health Team and welcome Angie Rail, a social worker with the Health Team. She’ll be working in the space every Thursday afternoon.

Please drop in and meet Angie.

Thank you from all of us at North Hastings Community Trust. We look forward to working together and changing our world!

Jane Kali

Director

NHCT