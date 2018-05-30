Co-ordinator says camp needs more help

May 30, 2018

From left, Bancroft OPP Const. Philippe Regamey pulls a fast one and throws Experience Summer Camp co-ordinator Andrew Simpson in the slammer. His crime: pain in the neck.

/ SUBMITTED

By Sarah Sobanski

Experience Summer Camp has hosted another successful Jail and Bail — but it’s going to need more help this year to offer kids the same quality of adventures they had last year.

The Jail and Bail fundraiser brought in more than $2,000 May 25. Camp co-ordinator Andrew Simpson said it was a “good year,” but he’s hoping to raise more before the camp starts in July.

“The money goes towards running camp,” he said noting his goal for the fundraiser was $3,000. In order to afford taking kids on bus trips this year however, he said he needs to raise twice that much.

“Every year is different depending on what we’re running and stuff like that but we’re trying to keep the same fun feel of camp that everyone seems to love.”

Simpson said North Hastings Children’s Services is continuing to fundraise “just to make sure camp runs smoothly.” NHCS had to raise its child care rates following provincially mandated salary increases for its staff as a result of Bill 148.

“Our pot of money is very limited this year. We don’t have a lot of access to resources or funds,” he said. “The more funding that I have available the more I’m able to do with camp. Right now, with our budget we’re unable to travel or go swimming. Even this money fundraised we won’t be able to swim but this will go towards activities in the park, certain programming, paying staff — that kind of thing.”

Simpson said in order to take the kids swimming he’d have to raise $6,000. That would allow the camp to take kids to a pool in Cardiff one to two times a week.

“The camp is a community event and a community program. It gets the community more involved in the wellbeing and welfare of our kids, which is super important,” he said. “I also think it’s important because it makes our children’s lives a part of a community effort instead of an individual, which is great especially in a small town.”