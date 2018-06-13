Heritage Revival Thrift Shop opens

June 13, 2018

Local municipal leaders and CARE North Hastings volunteers and supporters cut the ribbon declaring the Heritage Revival Thrift Shop officially open for business and fundraising. / MELISSA ARMSTRONG Staff

By Sarah Sobanski

A new CARE North Hastings shop is getting on board with the community’s thrifty shopping trend and helping quench its appetite for unique finds, steals and deals.

CARE NH, a community support services agency, celebrated the grand opening of Heritage Revival Thrift Shop June 6. The not-for-profit store is entirely volunteer run. All proceeds will contribute to the rent for the building and several programs run by CARE North Hastings.

CARE NH hosts chair yoga, seniors information seminars and monthly community luncheons in Bancroft and Coe Hill — each well attended by close to 100 seniors every month. It also provides friendly visits to isolated seniors, RUOK calls — which sees volunteers call in to check on isolated seniors — and escorted volunteer transportation for area seniors. That’s not to mention running Meals on Wheels, which provides both hot and frozen meals for seniors, and foot care at Foot Fix.

Executive director for CARE NH, Jennifer Kauffeldt, told Bancroft This Week the shop was a response to the community’s loss of The Heritage Shoppe. She said many locals and volunteers had reached out to CARE wondering if the seniors programming organization would bring back a shop to fill the void Heritage Shoppe left in the community.

“We hope the thrift shop will give our senior volunteers a sense of purpose — because all of our volunteers are seniors — and patrons feel welcome, as well as fill that void in the community,” she said.

Kauffeldt said the shop officially opened in the last week of May. In its first week it did exceptionally well, she said, raising around $4,000.

The shop accepts donations of household goods, children’s toys and small furniture, but not clothing. Kauffeldt said the shop is leaving clothes to local shops: Choices and New to You.

More than goods, however, Kauffeldt said the shop will offer wares for people from all walks of life. Patrons can go in, browse, visit or buy — whatever they’re looking for.

“Our volunteers connect with our clients and promote our culture of kindness matters. Everyone is so generous in spirit and helpfulness, “ she said. “It’s a soft place to land. A lot of people come in just to say hi.”

CARE’s Heritage Revival Thrift Shop is on Bancroft’s main street across from Scotiabank. It’s below the new location of the Bancroft and Area District Chamber of Commerce and beside Thistle and Bloom.