Letters

Summer Soul at St. Andrew’s

June 13, 2018

To the Editor,

What is Summer Soul? Well, it’s the ministry of the people of St. Andrew’s United Church on the Old L’Amable Road.

When I arrived in the Bancroft — Carlow Pastoral Charge in July of 2012, I was given the handbook for disbanding a congregation. St. Andrew’s had celebrated their last regular Sunday morning worship service in the fall of 2011. My job now was to “disband” the congregation and do things like desacralize the building, see that another group would oversee the work of the cemetery board and disperse any resources to the courts of the wider church. In other words wipe our hands clean and walk away!

But I didn’t want to do that. You see, there was still an active women’s group and there was this absolutely beautiful building with its own spirit that I just couldn’t see mothballing.

So I went to the congregation and asked them, “Is your ministry done? Have you said and did everything that God has asked your ancestors and you to do?”

Their answer was, “No!”

I then asked if they would give me a few years to try some things in the space that could be described as “alternative.”

And they said, “Yes!”

Since then we have pulled up the centre pews in order to have gatherings in the round. We have offered courses on walking and teaching the labyrinth under the leadership of Rev. Liz Inglis. We now possess an 18-foot labyrinth painted on canvas that we can use in that space. We have held a number of services of blessing the animals with Br. Allan Gaebel, a Franciscan Friar and a descendant of the original builder. We have had strawberry socials and a couple of old fashioned gospel hymn-sings.

We are just about on the threshold of another summer with its ripe fruits and easy ways. Summer Soul is well in the works.

Our first event will take place on June 22 at 7 p.m. We’ll be having a Multi-Faith Summer Solstice Celebration considering one of the two following questions: “Why I have chosen to embrace _________?” or “50 ways to love your giver.” We’ve invited Urpi Pine, Joey Shulman, Rory McRandall and Reverends Marilyn Zehr and Svinda Heinrichs.

Pine is a member of our Indigenous community. Shulman will speak about his Jewish faith, Rory is Ba’hai and Marilyn and Svinda are part of the Wild Church Network.

Join us and your soul will be inspired.

Rev. Lynn Watson

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Students choose PCs in mock election

North Hastings High School students would’ve placed Hastings-Lennox and Addington under blue leadership too — if they were allowed to vote.

Kramp wins provincial seat in ‘resounding’ PC victory

Ontario Progressive Conservative candidate Daryl Kramp has been elected as the first MPP of the area’s redivided provincial riding, Hastings-Lennox and Addington.

Candidates debate, Kramp says PCs will ‘fire’ hydro CEO

North Hastings residents want concrete answers — not “fluffy” ones — from their MPP candidates.

Water report confusion at committee

New information concerning the excess water believed to be leaking into Bancroft water treatment plant sewer lines has come to light. LATER: Smart meters not recommended & Running your water all winter has a cost & Blocked bypass saves extra processing

Blair granted new trial

Wollaston Township Reeve Graham Blair has been granted a new trial following his successful appeal of an impaired driving conviction from March 2017.

Local man honoured by police

Bancroft’s safety and well-being committee advisor has been named the first Honorary Police Chief of the Peterborough Police Service.

Town drafting new wastewater report

More than 30 Bancroft residents ran their water in a stream the thickness of a pencil over the course of this winter to stop their pipes from freezing, according to the town’s CAO Hazel Lambe. It’s a problem she suggests dates back approximately 30 years.

NHHS band goes to nationals

North Hastings High School’s music band has performed at nationals — the first time in nearly a decade. 

Provincial business blitzes coming

Area small businesses should be prepared for the province to check that they’re following new employment legislation in the coming months.

Bancroft targets tax cut

Bancroft ratepayers can look forward to a three per cent decrease on their tax bills this year.

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support